Dr. Ralph Thomas, Andrew Cardno and Dr. A.K. Singh Publish the 4th Edition of Their Pinnacle Data Guide to the Casino Gaming Industry

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino gaming data experts Andrew Cardno and Dr. Ralph Thomas of Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Dr. A.K. Singh have released the 4th edition of their legendary book, The Math that Gaming Made.

Released today and available on Amazon, the highly influential book is updated with a further expanded glossary as well as new articles about data and its potential for the gaming industry. Richly informative, The Math that Gaming Made is the go-to resource for the gaming industry about data and math and how to use them correctly to make money.

Longtime casino industry leader and EKG Awards Hall of Fame member Buddy Frank said, "Data, math, and how they converge are essential to the success of casinos of all sizes. The Math that Gaming Made

Illustrates their importance with examples and ideas that are easy to understand how you can use them to help you increase profitability, improve marketing, select slots, and run a better casino."

New articles in the 4th edition include:

"The Art of Host Goals Math Models"

"Build Vs. Buy Systems"

"The Culture of Innovation"

"Data Empowerment: Strikes Towards Data Empowerment with the Data Lake"

"Data Plumbing: What It Means, and Why You Need It"

"Your Need for Innovation"

The book also contains updates to the most comprehensive gaming glossary available anywhere as well as a section on cybersecurity and the challenges it poses to casinos.

Get The Math that Gaming Made 4th Edition today on Amazon.

About the authors

Andrew Cardno is an established thought leader in visual analytics with over 25 years of experience in the field. He has led private Ph.D. and master's level research teams in visualization/development for over 20 years; this leadership won Andrew two Smithsonian Laureates and more than 50 innovation awards. In addition, he is an inventor with over 60 granted patents, has published over 100 industry and academic articles, and is coauthor of four books on applied analytics.

Dr. Ralph Thomas is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of four books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Dr. A.K. Singh

Ashok Singh is an applied statistics expert who received his Ph.D. from Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana (1977). In addition to producing an extensive body of research, Dr. Singh has:

Taught undergraduate and graduate statistics, mathematics, and operations research courses at New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology, Socorro, New Mexico (1978 - 1991); Developed and taught undergraduate and graduate courses in statistics in the Mathematical Sciences Department at UNLV and provided statistical help to the Superfund Tech Support, USEPA - Las Vegas (1991 - 2005); Transferred to the Department of Gaming, William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, UNLV in January 2006 and continues to teach the Mathematics of Casino Games and advanced statistics classes, including the graduate level Data Mining/Machine Learning class using the software environment R. He became the chair of the Resorts, Gaming & Golf Management (RGGM) Department on July 1, 2021. Ashok Singh's research interests include: statistical and machine learning applications in hospitality & gaming, medical research, public health, and civil & environmental engineering including transportation systems to support research projects sponsored by a range of local, state, and federal agencies and the private sector.

About QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 110 casino resorts in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Central America and The Bahamas. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue globally, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

