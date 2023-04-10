Computer Generated Imagery Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Strategies, and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for more cost-effective animation tools and rising need to improve brand credibility are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Computer Generated Imagery Market Size – USD 3.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.9%, Market Trends – Increasing need for better options for shooting and presenting influential scenes” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) market size reached USD 3.18 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for more cost-effective animation tools and need to improve brand credibility are some key factors driving global computer-generated imagery market revenue growth. Increasing need for creating better options for film scene creation and presentation is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/884

Computer-generated imagery solutions are used to transform many situations, including bringing scenes to life, changing a sunny day into a stormy day, morphing one component into another, and many other normally impossible to do actions or effects, allowing filmmakers to have a variety of alternatives when creating an attractive scene. This factor is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Computer Generated Imagery market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Computer Generated Imagery market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major companies in the global market report include Industrial Light and Magic LLC, Mill Digital Media Ltd., Moving Picture Company (MPC) Ltd., Deluxe Media, Inc., Weta Digital Ltd., Double Negative Ltd., Sony Pictures Imageworks, Inc., Framestore Ltd., Animal Logic Pty Ltd., and Pixomondo Studios GmbH & Co. KG.

To know more about the report, visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-generated-imagery-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report

3D CGI segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for brand recall and recognition among advertisers, which is essential in creating and maintaining a positive image about brand/s among customers/consumers.

Pre-visualization segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising demand among filmmakers and game developers, since this solution is utilized to visualize complicated/complex scenes to be seen in a movie or game before filming or producing the actual scenes.

North America market is expected to register faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets due to robust presence of various major film production companies, as well as increasing number of film studios, which is expected to increase adoption of computer-generated imagery solutions.

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/884

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Computer Generated Imagery market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

2D CGI

3D CGI

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-visualization

3D Modelling

3D Animation

Special Effects

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Television

Film

Video Game

Advertising

Others

Research Report on the Computer Generated Imagery Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Computer Generated Imagery market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Computer Generated Imagery market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Computer Generated Imagery market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Computer Generated Imagery market and its key segments?

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/884

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/04/12/2208504/0/en/Adaptive-Learning-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-9-11-Billion-in-2028-Better-Education-and-Improve-Learning-Outcomes-and-Rising-Demand-for-Game-Based-Learning-Platforms-are-Key-Factors-D.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/27/2217842/0/en/Digital-Twin-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-106-26-Billion-in-2028-Growing-Use-of-Digital-Twin-Technology-in-Manufacturing-to-Optimize-Process-Planning-is-Key-Factor-Driving-Industry-Gro.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/28/2218942/0/en/Smart-Kitchen-Appliances-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-438-64-Billion-by-2028-Increasing-Focus-on-Technology-and-Rising-Disposable-Income-are-Two-Major-Factors-Influencing-Industry-Grow.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/06/15/2246915/0/en/Polylactic-Acid-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-5-944-9-Million-by-2027-Growing-Demand-for-Sustainable-and-Green-Packaging-are-Key-Factors-Driving-Industry-Revenue-Growth-says-Emergen-Res.html

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/02/2138479/0/en/Neurostimulation-Devices-Market-To-Reach-USD-13-70-Billion-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-12-6-Emergen-Research.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.