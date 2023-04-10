Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,607 in the last 365 days.

VinFast hands over 1,689 EVs to domestic customers

 

HÀ Nội -  VinFast, a subsidiary automaker of conglomerate Vingroup, has announced that it delivered a total of 1,689 electric vehicles (EVs) to Vietnamese clients in the first quarter of this year.

The company handed over 915 electric vehicles in March alone, comprising VF e34, VF 8 and VF 9 models. On March 27, 2023, it also delivered the first batch of full-size VF 9 SUVs to customers.

During the same period, VinFast handed over 395 VF 8 and 469 VF e34 cars to clients in March alone. Following an upgrade with new software FR6.0/7.0, which optimises the energy consumption of vehicle features and improves charging and battery functions, the travel distance of the VF e34 can reach 318.6 km/charge (according to NEDC standards), making it the best-selling EVs in the month.

In April, VinFast is expected to hand over the first VF 5 Plus to Vietnamese customers and export the second batch of VF 8 EVs to the EU market. Furthermore, the first batch of VF 8 City Edition models was delivered to US customers at the beginning of March 2023. — VNS

You just read:

VinFast hands over 1,689 EVs to domestic customers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more