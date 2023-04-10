VinFast hands over 1,689 EVs to domestic customers

HÀ Nội - VinFast, a subsidiary automaker of conglomerate Vingroup, has announced that it delivered a total of 1,689 electric vehicles (EVs) to Vietnamese clients in the first quarter of this year.

The company handed over 915 electric vehicles in March alone, comprising VF e34, VF 8 and VF 9 models. On March 27, 2023, it also delivered the first batch of full-size VF 9 SUVs to customers.

During the same period, VinFast handed over 395 VF 8 and 469 VF e34 cars to clients in March alone. Following an upgrade with new software FR6.0/7.0, which optimises the energy consumption of vehicle features and improves charging and battery functions, the travel distance of the VF e34 can reach 318.6 km/charge (according to NEDC standards), making it the best-selling EVs in the month.

In April, VinFast is expected to hand over the first VF 5 Plus to Vietnamese customers and export the second batch of VF 8 EVs to the EU market. Furthermore, the first batch of VF 8 City Edition models was delivered to US customers at the beginning of March 2023. — VNS