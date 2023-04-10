On This Page

Date: May 10 - 11, 2023 Day1: Wed, May 10 1:00 PM - 4:45 PM ET Day2: Thu, May 11 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM ET

Attend the workshop:

Registration through Reagan-Udall Foundation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in partnership with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA, will hold a two-day virtual public meeting entitled " Considerations for Buprenorphine Initiation and Maintenance Care."

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is a major public health issue and buprenorphine is a safe and effective prescription medication used for treatment of OUD. One challenge in accessing treatment for OUD with buprenorphine is that initiation of buprenorphine takes careful planning: patients must already be experiencing mild to moderate withdrawal symptoms or risk precipitated withdrawal. An increase in fentanyl in the illicit drug supply has further complicated buprenorphine initiation and maintenance.

Current evidence underlying the best strategy for initiating and maintaining buprenorphine care is mixed. Thus, a better understanding of the landscape of available tools and strategies for best practices in OUD care with buprenorphine is needed to advance the development of and access to evidence-based treatment for OUD, a priority under the FDA Overdose Prevention Framework and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Overdose Prevention Strategy.

This virtual public meeting will explore real-world experiences and scientific evidence for buprenorphine initiation strategies as well as medication dosing and management during continued treatment across different care settings. To support efforts to develop products and approaches to treat OUD, presentations and discussions will include people who use drugs, their families and community, harm reduction programs, health professionals from inpatient and outpatient settings, academic researchers, and federal partners.