Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,526 in the last 365 days.

Two drivers arrested in December 2022 head-on, hit-and-run crash resulting in three deaths


DELAND, Fla. – Last week, State Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested Devin Joseph Perkins of New Smyrna Beach and Thomas Clayton Petry of Orange City. Their arrests occurred following an extensive investigation of a December 2022 head-on, hit-and-run crash that resulted in three fatalities.

Perkins is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury. Petry is charged with four counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death or personal injuries, three counts of vehicular homicide, and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

The investigation began on December 11, 2022, following the horrific and deadly crash. Perkins, the driver of an Infiniti Q50, was driving at speeds reaching 100 Miles Per Hour while also under the influence of alcohol and THC. His three passengers were pronounced deceased on scene.

Petry, the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel on State Road 44, causing other motorists to pull off the roadway and flash their headlights to warn Petry that he was driving in the wrong direction. Petry was also under the influence of alcohol. After the crash, Petry fled on foot, failing to remain at the scene or render aid to his injured passenger or the other victims, who perished as a result of the crash.

Both individuals were arrested on Friday, April 7, 2022, and booked into the Volusia County Jail.

Further information regarding the arrest of Devin Joseph Perkins and Thomas Clayton Petry can be found in their arrest affidavits.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.

You just read:

Two drivers arrested in December 2022 head-on, hit-and-run crash resulting in three deaths

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more