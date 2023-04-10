Two drivers arrested in December 2022 head-on, hit-and-run crash resulting in three deaths

April 10, 2023



DELAND, Fla. – Last week, State Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol arrested Devin Joseph Perkins of New Smyrna Beach and Thomas Clayton Petry of Orange City. Their arrests occurred following an extensive investigation of a December 2022 head-on, hit-and-run crash that resulted in three fatalities.

Perkins is charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury. Petry is charged with four counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death or personal injuries, three counts of vehicular homicide, and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

The investigation began on December 11, 2022, following the horrific and deadly crash. Perkins, the driver of an Infiniti Q50, was driving at speeds reaching 100 Miles Per Hour while also under the influence of alcohol and THC. His three passengers were pronounced deceased on scene.

Petry, the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of travel on State Road 44, causing other motorists to pull off the roadway and flash their headlights to warn Petry that he was driving in the wrong direction. Petry was also under the influence of alcohol. After the crash, Petry fled on foot, failing to remain at the scene or render aid to his injured passenger or the other victims, who perished as a result of the crash.

Both individuals were arrested on Friday, April 7, 2022, and booked into the Volusia County Jail.

Further information regarding the arrest of Devin Joseph Perkins and Thomas Clayton Petry can be found in their arrest affidavits.

