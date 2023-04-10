State of Illinois Offering Public the Opportunity to Test Soil for Lead at Springfield Event April 14

There were 2,223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,610 in the last 365 days.
"We are very excited to work with our partners to offer Springfield area residents an opportunity to reduce their exposure to lead and other metals in their gardens and backyards," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "The soilSHOP event allows us to raise environmental awareness and provides residents an opportunity to discover causes of concern in the soil around their homes. There is no safe lead level in children, and even low levels found in blood have shown to negatively affect a child's intelligence, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. We encourage all Springfield residents, especially parents or guardians, to take advantage of this opportunity to protect their loved ones."
"This soilSHOP event is a great example of collaboration between state and local partners to bring services to area residents," said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. "Illinois EPA is happy to work with our sister agency IDPH, the City of Springfield, and Enos Park Neighborhood Garden to provide onsite testing and knowledge from our staff. We hope residents throughout the neighborhood will take advantage of this opportunity."
"Home health hazards may not be top of mind, but can impact our residents regardless of neighborhood. The City of Springfield is proud to partner on this soilSHOP event and encourage our community to take part in this opportunity. As you take the time to improve your property through gardening and landscaping, it is important to ensure there are no hidden elements that may cause concern for you or your family in the soil," said Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder.
IDPH is offering area residents who can't make it to the Friday event the opportunity to drop off soil samples at the agency's office at 525 W. Jefferson St. through Thursday, April 13. Those samples will be tested and people who drop them off will be notified of the results by a method of their choosing, either by mail, email or phone.
Here's how to collect a soil sample and package it for testing in a one-quart zip top plastic bag, either in person or at the drop-off site:
Soil samples that are brought to Enos Park will be tested on the spot using a portable spectrometer that can quickly determine the elemental composition of the sample. Residents will find out immediately if they have any cause for concern and will have the opportunity to consult with IDPH and IEPA experts on any recommended steps to reduce exposure.
For more information contact IDPH's Environmental Toxicology team at: