NEWS RELEASE: DLIR Hosts In-Person, Federal Hiring Fair at Ke’ehi Lagoon

HONOLULU — The Hawai’i State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced, in partnership with Honolulu-Pacific Federal Executive Board, an in-person hiring event with twenty-eight federal agencies Tuesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ke‘ehi Lagoon Memorial. The fair is open to military veterans and eligible spouses from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Twenty-eight federal agencies with current job openings in various fields will participate so people will have an opportunity to speak directly with the hiring agencies and learn about their competitive pay and great benefits,” said Maricar Pilotin-Freitas, Workforce Development Administrator. “It’s an excellent opportunity for new graduates and people seeking quality career options.”

There is no cost to attend and individuals are encouraged to come professionally dressed with copies of their current resumes.

For more information contact Ramon Ruiz at 808-832-1990 or [email protected]/.

For more information on job fairs and training opportunities please visit: https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/job-fairs-and-training-opportunities/.

This event is 100% funded by multiple grants from the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor, the sum of which is $1,518,263 for O‘ahu.

# # #

Equal Opportunity Employer/Program

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

TDD/TTY Dial 711 then ask for (808) 586-8866

View DLIR news releases:

http://labor.hawaii.gov/blog/category/news/

Media Contact:

Bill Kunstman

Ka ‘Oihana Pono Limahana

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

(808) 586-8845

[email protected]

http://labor.hawaii.gov