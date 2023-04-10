AUH2O Announces Launch of Highly-Anticipated Album IRON CITY CHOP SHOP

The cutting edge, genre bending “phonk” album contains music from different subgenres of “phonk” music and will be released on April 12th, 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Cap Goods! is pleased to announce the launch of AUH2O’s highly-anticipated album, IRON CITY CHOP SHOP, on April 12th, 2023, on all major streaming platforms.Gold Cap Goods! is a website and record label created by musician and songwriter Louis Goldwater to showcase multi-disciplinary creative projects that include physical artwork, digital design, music production, and video animation. On a mission to introduce listeners to the new genre of “phonk” music, Goldwater, aka AUH2O, has just announced the release of IRON CITY CHOP SHOP, his debut music venture, an album that includes music from several different subgenres of phonk music.Phonk is an underground style of hip-hop/trap music directly inspired by 1990’s Memphis rap, Southern Hip-Hop, and American Jazz. Highly popularized in social media by Tik Tok and the drift community, a new subgenre called “drift phonk” has also emerged, a high-energy version that often features the use of cowbells and high bass, and often used in lo-fi videos showing drifting cars.According to Goldwater, IRON CITY CHOP SHOP includes music that include elements of several different subgenres of phonk music.“The album is a culmination of my life's work in music and a tribute to the many influences who have inspired me over the years,” he says. “It’s high energy, and gives listeners an overview of the entire Phonk genre landscape. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”IRON CITY CHOP SHOP features eighteen original tracks crafted by AUH2O, with international support from a creative team of marquis engineers from Argentina, France, and The Netherlands. Interested parties can get a sneak peek at a single from the album, Blunt in the Trunk , on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.Critics are already calling Louis Goldwater’s new work ‘A diamond encrusted AK-47 with a side of ranch dressing.’ For more information about this remarkable new release, visit www.goldcapgoods.com About the ArtistLouis Goldwater is an artist and entrepreneur from Pittsburgh, PA, who is currently located in the Pacific Northwest. He is also the founder of the record label and website, Gold Cap Goods!, which has been a multidimensional workshop that showcases his very own creative projects since 2016.