Association Analytics Names Industry Veterans to its Leadership Team

Rob Wenger joins as Chief Product Officer and Executive Chairman, Conor Sibley as Chief Technology Officer
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Association Analytics, the leading provider of business intelligence and data analytics to the association industry, today announced Rob Wenger is joining the leadership team as Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Executive Chairman, and Conor Sibley joins the executive team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Wenger and Sibley have decades of product and technology experience, including building, alongside Association Analytics’ President & Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Mark Lowry, one of the association industry’s biggest and most successful companies, Higher Logic.
“Adding the executive leadership that Rob and Conor bring to the team is exciting and validates our company’s achievements and prospects for continued growth,” said Julie Sciullo, CEO of Association Analytics. “The CPO and CTO are two crucial roles for our company as we continue to grow and scale our business. We found the two most talented and knowledgeable individuals to round out our team of A+ players. Together, I’m confident we’ll take Association Analytics to the next level,” concluded Sciullo.
“I’ve always been passionate about having a positive impact on associations by bringing innovative products to market to help them succeed,” said Mark Lowry, President and CRO of Association Analytics. “Having worked with Rob and Conor, I understand not only their unique ability to deliver products that are easy to implement and use, but also the substantial impact these two can have on an organization’s growth. As we started to explore ways to speed up our implementations, help our customers turn insights into action and determine the best ways to leverage AI, including ChatGPT and Bard, we knew that we needed the type of leadership, product, and technology firepower that Rob and Conor possess,” stated Lowry.
Rob Wenger is a serial entrepreneur, having co-founded four software companies over the past 30 years. In addition to being Chief Product Officer and Executive Chairman of Association Analytics, Wenger is cochairman of the Board of Higher Logic, an online community software company he cofounded in 2007, and Chairman of the Board of Cloud Generation, a SaaS-based Credentialing Management software company he cofounded in 2020.
“Conor and I are thrilled about the future of Association Analytics and what we bring to our clients in the association world,” said Wenger. “Julie and Mark’s vision for the future is exactly aligned with ours. Together, we will provide software and services that use client’s data, data science, and AI to turn insights into actions, and to make the associations far more efficient and effective at achieving their missions.”
Conor Sibley has spent the past two decades building influential companies where he designed and managed internet scale platforms. He developed his in-depth knowledge implementing emerging technologies and leading multiple successful M&A activities as an executive at startups, enterprises, consulting organizations, as well as with various branches of the military and intelligence community.
“I’m motivated by working with great people to do great things,” said Sibley, Association Analytics Chief Technology Officer. “This team of people, in this industry, in this product category with this vision is a home run. I can’t wait to jump in and start making magic happen together,” finished Sibley.
About Association Analytics
Association Analytics is a trailblazer and market leader in bringing data and analytics to the association industry. Our analytics platform, Acumen, brings together all of an association’s data in one place to visualize, analyze and take action. It’s our love of data that really sets us apart as a company. It’s not just the data we love, it’s the insights it delivers to organizations to help them operate more effectively. We put our hearts into everything we do – whether it’s our individual jobs, the way we treat our clients or the way we treat one another. It’s that unique combination of data and love that animates us as a company and makes it a great place to work. To learn more about Association Analytics visit associationanalytics.com.
