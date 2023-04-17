2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Dreamer 4 by A.D. Plautz

A Psychological Tale That Blurs The Line Between Dreams and Reality Will Unequivocally Leave Readers Hooked

Now that was all for nothing. He felt betrayed by his body.” — An excerpt from A.D. Plautz’s The Dreamer 4

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What would you do if you were told that you have a terminal illness and that you only have a short time to live? Follow the life of Robert Parker and how his life unfolds after receiving dreadful news.

A.D. Plautz’s The Dreamer 4 will take you to a tale filled with intricate details and twists that would certainly keep readers hooked. Plautz will partake in the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, together with Authors Press, this April 22 and 23, 2023.

The Dreamer 4 narrates the life of Robert Parker, a chief engineer at an aerospace company, who was struck with terrible news — an inoperable brain tumor. Despite knowing the fact that he won’t live long enough, he tries to get back to his normal life; he begins to have strange dreams that were too real.

The dreams start to succumb to Robert and it seems to be connected with his family; it starts to foretell events involving his loved ones. As his disease worsens, he realizes that he can no longer communicate properly and that he can’t warn them about his dreams.

Unravel theories of A.D. Plautz’s The Dreamer 4 are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers online.

