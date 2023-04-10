GAME, SET, MATCH: CREDIT ONE BANK CELEBRATES SPECTACULAR 2023 CREDIT ONE CHARLESTON OPEN

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Credit One Bank, a leader in the credit card industry, welcomed back more than 90,000 tennis enthusiasts for the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, held at the beautiful Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina. The tournament was recently named the WTA 500 tournament of the year — a top recognition from the Women’s Tennis Association.
In addition to the many amenities that the Credit One Stadium has to offer, the Bank introduced a brand-new fan experience this year, debuting “Pose with the Pros” photobooth stations. Around the stadium, fans could use the stations to snap commemorative photos – and make it appear as if they were posing right alongside the players.
The tournament took place from April 1 – 9, hosting more than 100 of the top WTA athletes including 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur, top seed Jessica Pegula, 2016 champion Sloane Stephens, 2009 champion Sabine Lisiki, new mom, and former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina and many more. On Sunday, Jabeur defeated reigning champion Belinda Bencic to capture the 2023 Credit One Charleston Open, her fourth career title and first in the U.S. Her trophy was presented by Christina Ortiz, sponsorships manager at Credit One Bank.
“Being back in Charleston for our second year presenting the trophy for the North America’s largest women’s-only tennis tournament has been an incredible experience — there’s nothing that compares to the energy in the stands here,” said Ortiz. “Thank you to the team in Charleston who brought this event together; to the many talented athletes and coaches who have trained tirelessly for the event; and the fans in attendance who made it a great experience.”
This is the second of Credit One Bank’s multiyear sponsorship, granting them title partner rights at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina, and the title sponsorship of the annual WTA 500 tennis tournament.
