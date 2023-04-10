Military Gas Masks Market Size Expected to Hit US$ 1.4 million by 2033, With 3% CAGR: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global military gas masks market is valued at US$ 1.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.4 million by the end of 2033.



With the development of combat technology, biological and chemical agents are being utilized more commonly, which puts soldiers at greater risk. Additionally, it is projected that over the next several years, demand for efficient soldier protection equipment would rise significantly due to persistent unrest in several countries around the world.

Domestic terrorism and rising international tensions will intensify this conflict. Throughout the forecast period, this is expected to boost the demand for military gas masks. Also, the increasing use of chemical weapons in battle is pressuring many governments to raise their defense spending. This is one of the main factors that is anticipated to drive investor confidence and encourage them to make investments in the market for military gas masks.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of military gas masks are expected to rise at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States is one of the leading exporters of military gas masks in the world.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is benefitting German military gas mask suppliers.

Demand for powered air-purifying respirators is increasing due to their widespread use by first responders.

"To fulfil the rising need for use in modern combat tactics, manufacturers are concentrating on creating enhanced and dependable military gas masks," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Military Gas Masks Industry Research

By Mask Type : Full-face Gas Masks Half-face Gas Masks

By Product Type : Non-powered Respirators Powered Respirators

By End User : Military First Responders

By Application : Chemical Defense Biological Defense Nuclear Defense Radiological Defense

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Competitive Landscape

As a result, the production of face shields with flexible polyurethane lenses that provide a wide field of vision and facepieces constructed of strong yet supple rubber material for better quality is currently the emphasis.

Also, the use of more modern, cutting-edge technologies and materials may contribute to the creation of better, more efficient & cost-effective gas masks, possibly leading to the eventual replacement of the conventional gas masks currently used by many military forces and first responders across the world. Hence, concentrating research on better technologies and materials may benefit the companies over time.

Recent Market Developments

The Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration declared in February 2023 that they will begin a new project in the following years to procure new military gas masks to replace the K-1s. The K-1 mask was created by Samgong Corp in Korea to defend each soldier against nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) warfare agents.

The Australian National Science Agency, or CSIRO, said in July 2022 that it will speed up the creation of ground-breaking defense products against chemical, biological, and radioactive agents for its armed forces. As a result, CSIRO was expected to develop its industry-leading respirator technology under a contract worth US$ 8.6 million. To create the respirator, CSIRO collaborated with the Melbourne-based Boron Molecular and the Brisbane-based Veteran Owned EPE Trusted to Protect.

Key Companies Profiled

Avon Protection Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

3M Company

Nexter Group

Metadure Inc.

All Safe Industries

Shalon Chemical Industries Ltd.

Durham Mask

MSA Safety Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KG

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global military gas masks market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on mask type (full-face gas masks, half-face gas masks), product type (non-powered respirators, powered respirators), end user (military, first responders), and application (chemical defense, biological defense, nuclear defense, radiological defense), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

