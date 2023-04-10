NAHRI to host its 6th annual Revenue Integrity Week from June 5–9 to celebrate and support the healthcare revenue integrity profession.

As revenue integrity professionals play an increasingly vital role in their organizations, the National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity (NAHRI) recognizes the exemplary work these professionals do to improve their organization's revenue cycle through minimizing waste of resources and ensuring appropriate reimbursement for services provided.

As revenue integrity professionals play an increasingly vital role in their organizations, the National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity (NAHRI) recognizes the exemplary work these professionals do to improve their organization's revenue cycle through minimizing waste of resources and ensuring appropriate reimbursement for services provided. NAHRI is excited to host its 6th annual Revenue Integrity Week from June 5‒9, 2023.

This week of national recognition is a time to:



Acknowledge the unique and valuable contributions of revenue integrity professionals in the healthcare setting.

Increase public awareness of the revenue integrity profession.

Celebrate the diligence and dedication of revenue integrity professionals.

"In today's challenging, competitive landscape, the innovation and dedication of revenue integrity professionals is vital to the success of their organizations. Revenue Integrity Week is a time to celebrate the professionals behind this valuable work," says Nicole Votta, director of NAHRI. "To help raise awareness the profession, NAHRI will be offering free resources, education, research reports, and exclusive discounts throughout Revenue Integrity Week."

This year's theme is "Road to Revenue Integrity: Mapping a Course for Success!" The association is providing a downloadable toolkit that includes posters, logos, activities, fact sheets, and more to help healthcare organizations plan their own Revenue Integrity Week celebration. For more information, visit https://nahri.org/ri-week/revenue-integrity-week.

NAHRI is committed to helping revenue integrity professionals excel in their roles and elevate the profession. The basis of the revenue integrity profession is to prevent the recurrence of issues that can cause revenue leakage and/or compliance risks through effective, efficient, replicable processes and internal controls across the continuum of patient care. In essence, revenue integrity professionals help ensure compliance in billing and documentation by performing chargemaster maintenance, reviewing charges, and applying sound financial practices to withstand audits at any time.

As part of the Revenue Integrity Week celebration, you can nominate peers to thank them for their valuable contributions to the field and for the ways they have helped others at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XC9HRJP.

Certificates of recognition will be distributed to all who are nominated and will be published on the NAHRI website, the Revenue Integrity Insider, and NAHRI Journal. All nominees and nominators will be entered into a drawing, and the winners will be announced from June 5–9. (See contest rules.)

About NAHRI

The National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity (NAHRI) is the nation's only association dedicated to the revenue integrity profession. Launched in August 2017, the mission of NAHRI is to enhance the revenue integrity profession through standards, advocacy, networking, and the promotion of shared knowledge and resources. Learn more and become a member at https://nahri.org.

About HCPro

For over 34 years, HCPro, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit http://www.hcpro.com/.

HCPro sub-brands include DecisionHealth (http://www.decisionhealth.com) and HealthLeaders (https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/).

