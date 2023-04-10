Analog Matters and Big Ear Consulting LLC To Introduce Plinius Audio and IKIGAI Audio Products to North American Market at AXPONA 2023

Ormond Beach, Florida, March 27, 2023 — Analog Matters, a premier retailer and distributor of High-Fidelity Audio products in the US and Canada, has announced its partnership with Plinius Audio of New Zealand and IKIGAI Audio Cables from the Netherlands. A reintroduction of Plinius Audio products will be presented at the Audio Expo North America, AXPONA Room 1433 (April 14-16, 2023) at the Schaumburg, Illinois Convention Center. Analog Matters has been representing IKIGAI Audio for several years and will now offer them to Retail Dealerships in The US and Canada. You can see and hear them also in the same exhibit Room 1433 and AXPONA.

The presentation will be held on the fourteenth floor in Room 1433 of the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center in Schaumburg IL, April 14-16 2023

PLINIUS Audio



The parent company of Analog Matters, Big Ear Consulting LLC, will be in charge of establishing a new network of dealers as Plinius Audio moves into the next generation of electronics worldwide. BEC LLC will be working in conjunction with Plinius' Distribution & Service Center, owned and operated by Ralph Abramo. Ralph has been the official repair center for over 10 years for the esteemed brand. His company was named authorized distributor in 2021. The goal is to establish a strong network of displaying retailers in most major US and Canadian markets. http://www.analogmatters.com / http://www.pliniusaudio.com

IKIGAI Audio

IKIGAI Audio will also be offered, for the first time in North America, to dealers looking for a unique cable line to enhance their product offerings. IKIGAI Audio is a boutique brand designed and built by Jeffery Dam of the Netherlands that is gaining worldwide recognition as one of the most desirable products in the Elite Category of High-Fidelity Audio http://www.analogmatters.com / http://www.ikigai-audio.com

Both companies have worldwide distribution and are very excited to be expanding into the North American market.

