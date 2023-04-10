Submit Release
Minister Mendicino to highlight federal budget investments in Sarnia

SARNIA, ON, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will attend an event at Bluewater Health, in Sarnia, to highlight federal budget investments in a strong middle class, an affordable economy, and a healthy future.

He will be joined by Paula Reaume-Zimmer, President and CEO of Bluewater Health.

Following the announcement, Minister Mendicino and Paula Reaume-Zimmer will take questions from the media.

Date
Tuesday, April 11, 2023      

Time
10:30 a.m. EDT

Location
Bluewater Health
Main Atrium
89 Norman Street 
Sarnia, Ontario

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

