Savvy + Co. Real Estate welcomes back top agent Debe Maxwell to their boutique firm

Debe Maxwell is returning to Savvy + Co. for the company culture, hands-on leadership, and unparalleled marketing support.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Savvy + Co. Real Estate is thrilled to announce that Debe Maxwell is rejoining the firm as an agent after almost 7 years. With a remarkable 19 years of experience in the industry (and over 660 sales), Debe is excited to be back at a boutique firm that prides itself on providing personalized service designed specifically for the way agents work. With this unmatched support, Debe can focus her energy on her true passion – helping clients find the homes of their dreams and achieve their real estate goals.

"I'm returning to rebuild my business, and if I ever need anything, I know leadership will be there to go above and beyond for me, just like they do with all their agents," said Debe. "I've always loved that Savvy + Co. is on the cutting edge of everything real estate, especially marketing, and technology. I feel that all of this together will help me build my business, and my team's business, to a level it's never been before."

Known for its innovative branding and marketing strategies, Savvy + Co. offers a wide range of tools and resources to empower agents to succeed with advanced software, ongoing education and training, and creative support for building their personal brands and reaching more clients. Savvy + Co. not only sets its agents up for success but also goes the extra mile to ensure that homebuyers, sellers, and developers receive nothing but the best service and expertise in the game.

"Joining an independent brokerage like Savvy + Co. Real Estate has many advantages," said Maxwell. "You have more flexibility to tailor your business to your clients' needs, more control over your marketing and branding, and more opportunities to collaborate and learn from other agents."

In addition to its commitment to its agents, Savvy + Co. Real Estate is known for its exceptional customer service and deep knowledge of the Charlotte real estate market. The company has a strong reputation for helping buyers and sellers navigate the complexities of the local market with ease and confidence.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Debe back to the Savvy + Co. family," says Julie Tambussi, VP of Marketing and Strategic Growth and a partner at the firm. "Debe's dedication to her clients and impressive work ethic make her a valuable addition to our team. We know she will continue to provide exceptional service and expertise that she is known for in the industry."

"My clients are in for a marketing treat that will exceed their expectations!" Debe said about Savvy + Co. Real Estate's concierge level of services for its agents and their clients. "There's just no brokerage like Savvy."

Media Contact

Julie Tambussi, Savvy + Co. Real Estate, 1 7045608333, julie@savvyandcompany.com

SOURCE Savvy + Co. Real Estate