Thor Equities Group Continues Industrial Expansion on West Coast

New York, NY, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 58,000 square foot industrial asset in the Inland Empire West submarket of Ontario, California. This latest acquisition represents the fourth industrial acquisition in the Greater Los Angeles region for Thor.

Located on 4.6-acres, 5651 E. Francis Street offers excellent proximity to an extensive highway network in the Inland Empire West submarket with easy access to the I-15 and I-10, providing multiple access points to the greater Los Angeles MSA and Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The 100% leased facility includes office space and features 23' clear heights, a 135' secured concrete truck court, and more.

"Majority of commodities entering the United States are destined for the Inland Empire's distribution facilities before making their way across the nation, underscoring how essential the Southern California submarket currently is," said Executive Vice President of Thor Equities Group, Jack J. Sitt. "We are pleased to add another well-connected asset to our portfolio and continue to seek more opportunities on the West Coast and beyond."

Thor's additional industrial holdings in Southern California include recently acquired 10516 Commerce Way in Fontana, 12065 Pike Street in Santa Fe Springs, and 2575 El Presidio Street in Carson. The aforementioned assets encompass a combined 438,500 square feet leased to tenants including Anhuser Busch and Texollini. Thor has amassed a widespread portfolio with holdings in key markets in New Jersey, California, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Illinois in the US; and Spain, France, the UK, and the Netherlands abroad. In 2022, Thor launched its latest venture, Thor Digital, a division specializing on the acquisition and development of data centers across Europe with an equity commitment of up to US$3 billion and goal of US$9 billion in acquisitions value.

About Thor Equities Group:

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.

