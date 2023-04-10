Nominations Open for Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards

Awards Recognize those that Strengthen the Human-Animal Bond in Society

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) announced today that the public is now invited to submit nominations for the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards, a program designed to recognize companies and organizations that are using innovation to advance the human-animal bond and create a more pet-friendly society.

"HABRI is inspired by so many impassioned companies and organizations that are finding innovative ways to honor the human-animal bond," said Steven Feldman, president of HABRI. "Research shows how pets boost our mental and physical health, which is why it is so important to recognize those that contribute to a stronger role for pets in society."

"PetSmart Charities is thrilled to be the Presenting Sponsor for the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards," said Aimee Gilbreath, President of PetSmart Charities. "We look forward to providing a platform for groundbreaking new ideas and innovations that can improve life for pets and people together."

The submission deadline for award nominations is May 22, 2023. To submit a nomination, please visit http://www.habri.org/hab-innovation-awards. Nominations can be submitted in five award categories:

Products and Services: Recognizes companies or organizations creating products or services that acknowledge and enhance the human-animal bond.

Pet-Inclusive Culture: Recognizes companies, organizations, or institutions creating a pet inclusive culture within communities, groups and/or workplaces.

Public Service: Recognizes organizations with impactful programs to protect and strengthen the human-animal bond in their communities.

Pet-Inclusive Infrastructure: Recognizes companies, organizations, or institutions purposefully developing transportation, architecture, or environments to safeguard and strengthen the human-animal bond.

Media: Recognizes an individual, media outlet or creative content that positively educates people about and illuminates key aspects of the human-animal bond.

"This year's award categories have expanded to include Media, Pet-Inclusive Infrastructure, and Public Service," said Feldman. "We are excited to broaden the Human Animal Bond Innovation Awards this year, reflecting the extent to which pets have become more central to our lives."

Nominations are open to the public and can be submitted online at http://www.habri.org/hab-innovation-awards. Award winners will be selected at the discretion of an expert committee of pet care community leaders assembled by HABRI. The deadline for submission is May 22, 2023. Winners will be announced at the annual SuperZoo convention taking place in Las Vegas this August.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that maintains the world's largest online library of human-animal bond research and information; funds innovative research projects to scientifically document the health benefits of companion animals; and informs the public about human-animal bond research and the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

