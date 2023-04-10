There were 2,433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,612 in the last 365 days.
Made It Myself TV is Now Available on All Smart TVs and Mobile Devices
David Watkins , Made It Myself TV
April 10, 2023, 19:53 GMT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crafting enthusiasts can rejoice as a new crafting channel, Made It Myself TV (MIMTV), is free to stream on all Smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices. The channel has something for any crafter and hosts an extensive catalog of crafting and DIY projects (ranging from crochet to woodworking), featuring shows for viewers of all ages seeking laid-back lifestyle entertainment, in-depth tutorials, quick and easy weekend DIYs, or unlimited classes to level up your crafting game. MIMTV was created to bring out the artist in you.
“Unlike most streaming channels, MIMTV is ad-supported and subscription free, yet we’re still dedicated to carefully curating top-tier entertainment content,” explains founder Marcy Hamilton. “Every featured MIMTV creator is an expert, so when you craft on MIMTV, rest assured, you’re only learning from the best artisans and artists in the industry. Plus, it’s completely free, so you have nothing to lose!”
The masterful creators/hosts on MIMTV elevate the platform, making it unique. Influencers in the crafting space, like Angela Wolf and Lynn Lilly, have partnered with MIMTV to bring their exceptional creative talents to your living room. This year, both artists will release premium new crafting series exclusively on MIMTV.
MIMTV also makes finding your next creative project easier. The channel’s home screen offers effortless navigation from craft to craft and a user-friendly interface that takes the guesswork out of finding a new project so you can focus on what arts and crafts you love to do. For those who just want to sit back and watch unique works of art come to life, MIMTV features a playlist dedicated to providing viewers with awe-inspiring, entertaining crafting videos.
You don’t even have to be a crafter to enjoy MIMTV. Suppose your interest in arts and crafts is purely for entertainment. In that case, shows like “Invisible Museum Tours,” hosted by former Getty-Artist-in-Residence Zhenya Gershman, bring new insight into how some of the world’s greatest art masterpieces were created.
The executives of MIMTV are currently on a worldwide scouting trip to acquire fascinating shows about local and native arts and crafts. Whether you want to learn a new, unusual crafting skill or seek inspiration for your next classic project, MIMTV is a must-have app on your TV and phone.
For more information, interviews, and media inquiries, please contact david.watkins@otterpr.com or visit www.madeitmyselftv.com.
