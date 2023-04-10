URI Textile Gallery examines the evolution of the business suit in a special exhibit

KINGSTON, R.I. — The universally-flattering business suit has been a wardrobe staple for decades, for both men and women, but rarely are people able to view and trace the evolution of suits over time.

“Dressed for Business: A Retrospective Look at the Suit and Beyond (1923-2023),” curated by URI’s Collections Manager Susan Jerome and adjunct professor Rebecca Kelly, explores the evolution of workwear over the past century.

The exhibit, which opened on March 23, and is presented by URI’s Textiles, Fashion Merchandising, and Design Department, celebrates the 100th anniversary of the College of Business and is on display through the end of the year in Quinn Hall.

Smart styles in cotton, tweed, pinstripe, and wool greet guests, along with photos and descriptions of typical period wear. The pair also took fond advantage of old URI yearbook photos to demonstrate the formal styles of the day.

“The exhibit traces the trajectory of the business suit — from three-piece suits of the early 1900s that included vest, jacket, and trousers, to a more modular look of sport coats and slacks that came into vogue in the 1970s, to the more casual, nearly-anything-goes dress of today,” URI announced in a press release.

“It’s been so much fun to go through the yearbooks,” said co-curator Susan Jerome. “In the 1920s, you have all these men sitting there in their dark suits and ties and then you start to see women infiltrating these groups. Then in the ‘60s and ‘70s, all hell is breaking loose and the concepts of dressing professionally are going down.”

Jerome shared the origins of the textile collection at URI.

“It was started in the 1940s and fifties when you had a School of Home Economics and people just started dropping their clothes — old clothes — off to URI,” she explained. The school later received some substantial family donations, and the collection was officially born.

“We chose a garment or two from every decade that we have represented here in the collection,” Jerome continued, “and tried a mix of male and female clothing to represent as many decades as we could from 1923, which is when the College of Business began.”

Jerome explained she and Kelly were both surprised about the absence of men’s clothing in the school’s collection.

“Women remain the clothing consumers and the collection is very heavy on women’s clothing,” she said. “We need to do more to collect men’s garments, accessories, and especially shirts to be able to display a complete suit from various decades.”

Around the exhibit, Jerome said, guests will see information about each garment, including its accession number and donor, but also information about the overarching themes of each decade.

The collection includes some women’s suits both Jerome and Kelly were delighted to discover, some from a former buyer at Providence’s Gladding’s Department Store, whom Jerome noted, had “fabulous taste,” and a suit set by Patty Palmer, who designed both women’s business clothing and sewing patterns for McCall’s.

“It’s a bright orange linen four-piece women’s suit from the seventies. It’s got a jacket, a vest, a pair of trousers, and a skirt,” Jerome said, noting this as one of the few brightly-hued suits in the collection.

One of the notable changes in suits over time for Rebecca Kelly was the cuts of women’s clothing.

“The length of women’s skirts changing over time was fascinating,” she said. “Susan and I saw that in both the visual culture – the advertisements – and the material culture as well. It’s really interesting to trace that line.”

“The University of Rhode Island is well-known for its textile conservation program,” Kelly said. She recruited some of her graduate students for help with the mounting and presentation of the objects and explained that the department is always working in some capacity with textile preservation.

Jerome and Kelly said they each had equal hands in assembling the exhibit and were able to find and use outside items to complete outfits when individual pieces were not available. Jerome shared that curating and setting up the century-spanning exhibit took the pair close to 300 hours.

“We’re trying to get people to know we have a wonderful historic textile and costume collection here at URI,” Jerome said. The collection currently includes around 25,000 pieces, ranging from items manufactured in the 21st century all the way back to textiles found in an Egyptian tomb.

The exhibition will remain on display through December in the Textile Gallery on the first floor of Quinn Hall, 55 Lower College Road in Kingston. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is open to the public.