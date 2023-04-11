Introducing Mathieu Cabot – The Fine Art Photographer with a Passion for Wildlife Conservation
Cabot is renowned for capturing the essence of wild animals and their unique environments in a stunning black and white style.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a market saturated with hobbyist animal photographers, Mathieu Cabot is taking centre stage as the professional, fine art photographer with a deep passion for wildlife conservation.
Since 2010, Mathieu Cabot has embarked on a relentless quest for new and unexpected subjects as he seeks to capture the essence of the natural world in his unique black and white style. As a child, Cabot spent countless hours observing the natural world around him, developing a deep appreciation for the beauty and complexity of wildlife. The 1988 blockbuster movie, “Gorillas in the Mist” only increased his fascination with the animal kingdom, inspiring him to pick up a camera and begin capturing his subjects in stunning black and white photographs.
Today, with his ground-breaking approach to black and white photography and his unparalleled ability to capture the power and beauty of animals in unexpected settings, Cabot has quickly become a sought-after artist. His work is widely exhibited and collected, earning him critical acclaim and establishing him as a rising star in the world of fine art photography. In fact, Cabot is exclusively represented by The Latch Gallery, with select works and open edition prints available through Saatchi Art.
Cabot's black and white photographs are renowned for their ability to capture the raw emotion and character of the animals he photographs. His work often depicts animals in unique environments, such as his famous photograph, "Lions in Dumbo," which portrays a trio of young lions in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood. His latest piece, "Bear Market," features a singular bear in Manhattan’s financial district, bringing attention to the increasing loss of their natural habitats.
“It’s critical that my work is more than just stunning photography; it's a call to action,” Cabot says. “Through my art, I hope to inspire others to take action to protect the natural world and the animals that call it home. As a dedicated conservationist, I always ensure to donate a portion of my proceeds to support wildlife conservation efforts around the world.”
To experience the breathtaking beauty and depth of Mathieu Cabot's fine art photography, visit his website at https://www.mathieucabotart.com/. There, investors can explore his galleries, read more about his dedication to wildlife conservation, and perhaps even find the perfect print to bring a touch of the wild into their own home.
About the Artist
Born in Paris, France, Mathieu Cabot has been drawn to the beauty of nature from a young age. After studying photography at École Nationale Supérieure Louis-Lumière, he began his career as a photographer, focusing on capturing the beauty of wildlife in their natural habitats in his trademark black and white style.
It was this black and white photography that quickly gained attention, with his first solo exhibition in 2010 showcasing his unique style of capturing wildlife in unexpected settings. However, it was his "Lions in Dumbo" series that truly launched his career. The photographs of majestic lions set against the backdrop of the urban landscape of Dumbo, Brooklyn captured the imagination of art collectors and critics alike. The "Lions in Dumbo" series sold out, and Cabot's career took off.
His dedication to conservation through his art has earned him recognition in the world of fine art photography, with his work displayed in private collections and galleries around the world.
