AJ T. Cole, CAS as the Promotional Products Work Initiative Manager at PPAI

IRVING, TX, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) proudly announces the addition of AJ T. Cole, CAS, as the Promotional Products Work (PPW) Initiative Manager. In this role, Cole will be responsible for the development of the initiative’s global marketing strategy, which includes public relations, strategic regional communications and field marketing. She will aim to drive end-buyer demand and further our vision that promotional products are universally valued and essential to every brand.
Cole brings a wealth of expertise, having served in marketing leadership roles and with first-hand experience implementing successful promotional product strategies. She has also been a guest lecturer in marketing and business courses at the University of Houston and the University of St. Thomas. Passionate about making a difference, she comes with experience leading initiatives, serving as the primary host of Houston’s Heroes Aim for Zero, a fundraiser and collaborative event highlighting the internationally recognized Vision Zero efforts within Texas.
“PPAI represents an industry that is full of rich history, creative vibrance, and forward-thinking. I am excited to promote an initiative that is designed to inspire organizational gifting, which I consider to be the most intrinsic form of marketing. Gifting has been influencing business decisions for centuries and now I get to tell that story.”
- AJ T. Cole, Promotional Products Work Manager
ABOUT PPW
The Promotional Products Work Initiative builds on the success of the Get InTouch! campaign with the purpose of educating on the benefits of promotional products such as emerging trends, creative use-cases, and the historical role gifting played within society. For more information https://promotionalproductswork.com
ABOUT PPAI
Promotional Products Association International is the world’s largest and longest-running international not-for-profit promotional products association with a 120-year history of serving a membership, that has grown to more than 15,000 corporate members, and advocating for the $25+ billion promotional products industry with its more than 33,700 businesses and more than 500,000 professionals. For more information https://ppai.org.
