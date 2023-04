Cresa Project Management Team Nears Completion of Two New Flexpoint Ford Offices in Manhattan and Miami

James A. Pirot Ronald Zeccardi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Cresa Global Inc. (Cresa) Managing Principal/Project Management James A. Pirot and Ronald Zeccardi, Senior Vice President/Project Management are overseeing the completion of two stunning new offices for Flexpoint Ford, LLC . The team assembled for the 19,522-square-foot offices at One Vanderbilt includes architect SPECTOR Companies, construction manager Clune Construction Company, and Smartengine/Wtec."Cresa was retained last year to coordinate two highly sophisticated design and buildout programs for a firm that invests in financial services and healthcare companies," said Mr. Pirot. "At One Vanderbilt, one of New York's most celebrated new office towers, we additionally had the benefit of working with landlord SL Green's excellent construction and project management teams, so the project proceeded without a hitch!"The contemporary design in the New York office is highlighted by a unique seating wall in the entry lobby and workspace furnishings from Empire Office, Inc. In addition, SPECTOR Companies designed the 4,500-square-foot space at 801 Brickell Avenue in Miami, also featuring technology by Smartengine/Wtec, covering lighting and environmental operations.