Cresa Project Management Team Nears Completion of Two New Flexpoint Ford Offices in Manhattan and Miami

Cresa’s James Pirot and Ron Zeccardi coordinate design, construction, and technology infrastructure teams for 20Ksf offices in NYC and 4.5Ksf offices in Miami
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cresa Global Inc. (Cresa) Managing Principal/Project Management James A. Pirot and Ronald Zeccardi, Senior Vice President/Project Management are overseeing the completion of two stunning new offices for Flexpoint Ford, LLC. The team assembled for the 19,522-square-foot offices at One Vanderbilt includes architect SPECTOR Companies, construction manager Clune Construction Company, and Smartengine/Wtec.
“Cresa was retained last year to coordinate two highly sophisticated design and buildout programs for a firm that invests in financial services and healthcare companies,” said Mr. Pirot. “At One Vanderbilt, one of New York’s most celebrated new office towers, we additionally had the benefit of working with landlord SL Green’s excellent construction and project management teams, so the project proceeded without a hitch!”
The contemporary design in the New York office is highlighted by a unique seating wall in the entry lobby and workspace furnishings from Empire Office, Inc. In addition, SPECTOR Companies designed the 4,500-square-foot space at 801 Brickell Avenue in Miami, also featuring technology by Smartengine/Wtec, covering lighting and environmental operations.
Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Delivered across every industry, its services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Strategy. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with occupiers everywhere. For more information, visit www.cresa.com.
