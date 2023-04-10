Gordon Brothers Names Samantha Schackman Director, Business Development

/EIN News/ -- Boston, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, has named Samantha Schackman Director, Business Development.

Schackman works with asset-based lending, investment banking and private equity professionals in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont to identify valuation, disposition and lending opportunities for Gordon Brothers and will expand the firm’s presence in the Northeast.

Based in Boston, Schackman has nearly 20 years of experience in the valuations industry. She was previously Director, Valuations within the retail valuation practice at Gordon Bothers responsible for providing appraisal services for and expanding the firm’s partnerships with retail companies throughout North America.

“Sam is a respected valuations professional and thought leader whose depth of industry expertise will play a critical role in our continued expansion,” said Frank Grimaldi, Senior Managing Director, North American Sales Manager at Gordon Brothers. “She works collaboratively with leaders across the firm and will continue to do so to deliver our best-in-class integrated services to clients.”

“As a longtime member of the Gordon Brothers’ family, I look forward to supporting the firm’s continued success and building upon the impressive global reach and incredible growth in recent years,” said Schackman.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1.617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com