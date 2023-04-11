Tamara Harris to Hold a Book Signing & Pony Rides for Pi’s Forever Farm at Hidden Gems Literary Emporium on April 29th

The author's signing will take place in New Brunswick from 3-6pm, with activities including pony rides, a book reading, and a chance to meet the real Pi.

EAST AMWELL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamara Harris – the author and owner of New Joy Farm Entertainment, a farm on a mission to bring its love for animals and the relaxing country lifestyle to children and adults living in the New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania Tri-State area – is proud to announce that she will be holding a book signing on April 29th for her first book, Pi’s Forever Farm, at Hidden Gems Literary Emporium in New Brunswick from 3-6pm.

Pi’s Forever Farm is a fictional colorful picture book written for children that follows the journey of Pi, a dedicated party pony at the New Joy Farm, and Sandi, a little girl with a heart of gold. The story begins as Sandi meets Pi for the first time at an animal rescue. As the two quickly form a strong friendship and bond, Sandi wants to be with Pi forever and share with him the love of a new family. However, they both must first practice a little patience in their journey.

While the book is fictional, Pi is an actual pony at New Joy Farm. “Ever since Pi joined our farm, he has brought joy to hundreds of children,” said Tamara Harris. “The impact of my farm animals on children is what inspired me to write Pi’s Forever Farm, and it’s my hope that this fun, rhyming picture book can spark conversations about adoption, friendship, and patience among countless families around the world.”

Kaila Boulware Sykes, one of the founders of Hidden Gems Literary Emporium, added "What better way to introduce children to the love of animals! This heartwarming book brings attention to the importance of animal education and caregiving in a way that is fun and engaging! Plus, we cannot wait to meet Pi!" Hidden Gems Literary Emporium has been featured on the Today Show with Hoda and Jenna, CNN, Fox News, and Pix 11 News, among others.

Pi's Forever Farm is a heartwarming tale that will capture the hearts of young readers of all ages, with beautiful illustrations and a story that is both engaging and inspiring. At the signing on April 29th, attendees can meet Tamara Harris, engage in activities including pony rides, a book reading, coloring, and even meet the real Pi from New Joy Farm.

To learn more about Pi’s Forever Farm book signing or to order the book, click here or visit www.newjoyfarm.com/books.