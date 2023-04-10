New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces 4th Quarter 2022 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY —

Casino Net Revenue and Gross Operating Profit:

Based upon filings from the casino licensees made with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the casino licensees reported 4th quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $771.9 million, reflecting a 1.0% increase over the same quarter last year. Casino licensees reported 4th quarter 2022 Gross Operating Profit of $119.3 million, a 31.6% decrease compared to 4th quarter 2021.

For the calendar year 2022, Net Revenue reached $3.3 billion, increasing 9.3% from the comparable period last year. For the twelve months of 2022, casino licensees reported Gross Operating Profit of $731.3 million, a 4.6% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Hotel Occupancy:

The hotel occupancy rate in the industry’s casino hotels for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 65.8%, which is a decrease of 0.6 percentage points compared to the 4th quarter of 2021. The occupancy rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was 73.4%, an increase of 5.8 percentage points from the comparable period last year.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.