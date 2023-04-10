How to Apply for FEMA Assistance After Tennessee Tornadoes

ATLANTA – Tennessee homeowners and renters in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes March 31 - April 1, 2023, may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Survivors can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to midnight Central Time and is accessible in most languages. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

FEMA Individual Assistance for uninsured losses may include temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.

If you have homeowner’s or renter’s insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. FEMA assistance cannot replace all losses, but if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

When you apply for assistance, please have the following information ready:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to, youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw