President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Federal Cost Share for Arkansas

WASHINGTON – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Arkansas to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes on March 31.

On April 8, the President authorized an increase to 100% federal cost-share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for a continuous 30-day period of the state’s choosing, within the first 120 days of the incident period.