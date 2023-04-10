Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,484 in the last 365 days.

Free Legal Help for Mississippi Tornado Survivors

PEARL, Miss. – Disaster Legal Services (DLS) offers free legal assistance to low-income Mississippi tornado survivors. If you're not able to afford an attorney for your disaster-related needs, DLS may be able to help.

A toll-free legal aid hotline accepts calls 24-hours a day. The number is (877) 691-6185.You’ may be prompted to leave a message and a specialist will get back with you as soon as possible.

The service, which allows callers to request the assistance of a lawyer, is a partnership between The Mississippi Bar, The Mississippi Bar Young Lawyers Division, the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Callers should identify what storm-related issue they need legal assistance with and the county where their storm-damaged property is located. Homeowners and renters whose primary residence is in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola or Sharkey counties are eligible for this free service.

DSL can help with:

  • Insurance claims for medical bills, loss of property, and loss of life.
  • New wills, powers of attorney, and other legal papers lost during the disaster.
  • Home repair contracts and contractors.
  • Problems with landlords.
  • Proof of home ownership.
  • FEMA appeals.

DLS attorneys are not FEMA employees. The services they provide are confidential and they do not share information with FEMA.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov.fema.gov/. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

You just read:

Free Legal Help for Mississippi Tornado Survivors

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more