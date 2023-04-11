Dynamic New Workbook Empowers Career Switchers to Find Fulfillment and Success in the Modern Workplace

Expert on the future of work creates resource for those seeking a more fulfilling and rewarding career in the age of AI.
ORLANDO, FL, US, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era of widespread professional dissatisfaction and uncertainty, futurist Elatia Abate offers a groundbreaking solution for those seeking a more fulfilling and rewarding career. "How to Build a Career You Love for Career Switchers: A Strategic Guide to Creating Freedom and Fulfillment at Work" is a comprehensive workbook designed to help readers successfully transition into a career that aligns with their values, skills, and passions.
Drawing from the author's extensive experience in recruiting and talent development at renowned companies like Anheuser-Busch InBev and Dow Jones & Company / The Wall Street Journal, as well as her expertise on the futures of work and leadership, this book offers a new strategic approach to career development. Utilizing the innovative Future-Led Career™ framework, readers will learn how to identify obstacles, make empowered decisions, and clarify their professional goals.
In addition to practical exercises and expert guidance, the book covers essential topics such as:
• The reasons behind professional dissatisfaction and how to overcome them
• Building confidence and clarity for career decisions
• Developing connections and leveraging community support to accelerate career transitions
• Communicating effectively to gain support from others
Elatia Abate has successfully taught variations of the Build a Career You Love program at prestigious institutions such as the University of Michigan's Ross School, Notre Dame's Mendoza School of Business, the Continuing Studies departments of the University of Toronto and Stanford University, as well as LinkedIn Learning. With the release of this new book, Elatia Abate aims to bring these transformative strategies to a wider audience.
"How to Build a Career You Love for Career Switchers: A Strategic Guide to Creating Freedom and Fulfillment at Work" is a must-read for anyone seeking to transform their professional life, gain clarity on their career path, and unlock their true potential.
The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.