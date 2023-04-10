HealthTrust Leaders to Speak at Spring IDN Summit and Reverse Expo

HealthTrust Performance GroupSM, a leading healthcare performance improvement company, announced today six representatives will speak at the Spring 2023 IDN Summit and Reverse Expo on April 17-19 in Orlando, Florida.

Through total spend management solutions, including group purchasing and operator-bred expertise in the areas of supply chain, clinical integration and workforce, HealthTrust strengthens provider performance and clinical excellence. During the following panel sessions, HealthTrust leaders will share insightful perspectives on timely topics as informed by their deep expertise:

David Osborn, Senior Vice President, Account Management and Sales, will speak during a keynote panel on the critical importance of leadership development during a time when the demand for supply chain talent exceeds the supply, including best practices and strategies for effective leadership.

will speak during a keynote panel on the critical importance of leadership development during a time when the demand for supply chain talent exceeds the supply, including best practices and strategies for effective leadership. Brian Moran, Vice President, Pharmacy, will participate in the panel " Financial Pharmacy Track: What's the Latest on Compounding Revisions?" by discussing the most recent developments in the compounding pharmacy market that providers need to know.

will participate in the panel " by discussing the most recent developments in the compounding pharmacy market that providers need to know. Eric Swaim, Vice President, Strategic Sourcing, will participate in the " GPO Insights Panel: Using Data to Increase Market Share " by sharing perspectives on how suppliers can harness the power of data to better understand health system partners and develop targeted marketing and sales strategies to maintain a competitive edge.

will participate in the " " by sharing perspectives on how suppliers can harness the power of data to better understand health system partners and develop targeted marketing and sales strategies to maintain a competitive edge. Jason Braithwaite, Assistant Vice President, Clinical Pharmacy Services, and Chris Yoder, Director of Client Services for 340B, will host a peer-led roundtable discussion, "Pharmacy Executive Forum: Promise and Problems: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of 340B," focused on the most critical trends and topics around the 340B program.

and will host a peer-led roundtable discussion, focused on the most critical trends and topics around the 340B program. Jennel Lengle, Assistant Vice President, Clinical Operations, will share insights during the panel "Communicating with Clinicians" on how health system supply chain leaders can improve communications and collaboration with clinicians to maximize patient outcomes and minimize costs.

For more than 20 years, the IDN Summit has brought together healthcare supply chain and pharmacy executives to discuss strategic supply chain issues impacting integrated delivery networks. The summit will feature tracks including clinical integration, cultivating talent, executive leadership, pharmacy clinical and financial operations, as well as additional idea exchanges. For the full agenda with details on session timing and location, click here.

As an event sponsor, HealthTrust representatives will host a GPO Reception on Monday, April 17 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. in the National B room at the Omni Championsgate Resort.

About HealthTrust Performance Group

HealthTrust Performance Group (HealthTrust) is a healthcare performance improvement company committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves approximately 1,800 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, and more than 65,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites. HealthTrust has earned designation as a Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee.

