HealthTrust Leaders to Speak at Spring IDN Summit and Reverse Expo

HealthTrust Performance GroupSM, a leading healthcare performance improvement company, announced today six representatives will speak at the Spring 2023 IDN Summit and Reverse Expo on April 17-19 in Orlando, Florida.
Through total spend management solutions, including group purchasing and operator-bred expertise in the areas of supply chain, clinical integration and workforce, HealthTrust strengthens provider performance and clinical excellence. During the following panel sessions, HealthTrust leaders will share insightful perspectives on timely topics as informed by their deep expertise:
For more than 20 years, the IDN Summit has brought together healthcare supply chain and pharmacy executives to discuss strategic supply chain issues impacting integrated delivery networks. The summit will feature tracks including clinical integration, cultivating talent, executive leadership, pharmacy clinical and financial operations, as well as additional idea exchanges. For the full agenda with details on session timing and location, click here.
As an event sponsor, HealthTrust representatives will host a GPO Reception on Monday, April 17 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. in the National B room at the Omni Championsgate Resort.
About HealthTrust Performance Group
HealthTrust Performance Group (HealthTrust) is a healthcare performance improvement company committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and total spend management advisory solutions that leverage operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves approximately 1,800 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, and more than 65,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites. HealthTrust has earned designation as a Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee.
