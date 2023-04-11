Dr. Mamma Revolutionizes Pregnancy Care with Online Ayurvedic Concept Store

Dr. Mamma's product range includes organic fabric kaftans, stoles, yoga mats dyed with medicinal herbs, organic beauty & skincare products such as organic ubtan, organic soap, organic deodorant, bath salts, etc. Ayurvastra, the wellness clothing imparts therapeutic qualities to the skin during the most sensitive period of pregnancy. The organic fabrics are hand-picked from organic-certified farms and carefully dyed with Ayurvedic herbs to produce different hues of colour. Natural plant dyes are derived from diverse parts of plants, including seeds, roots, barks, stems, and leaves. The dyed cotton is then hand-spun and hand-woven by skilled Indian women artisans. In addition to solid-colored fabric, Dr. Mamma uses distinctive cloth-printing techniques such as itajime shibori to create different design patterns on the fabric. Dr. Mamma has made an effort to incorporate maximum female artisans and workers as well as people of determination, to support them and make them believe that they are capable of contributing to society and the economy.
Dr. Mamma's founder, Dr. Shani Hafees, came up with the idea for the brand during her own pregnancy. She experienced skin irritations during pregnancy and found that naturally colored organic clothing helped to reduce these irritations. She then began exploring the benefits of Ayurveda and started to revive the ancient system of Ayurvastra, which involves using Ayurvedic medicines and fabrics to create therapeutic clothing.
Dr. Mamma's Ayurvedic pregnancy care range aims to maintain the balance between mind, body, spirit, and the environment. According to Ayurveda, the mind, body, consciousness, and environment are interconnected and interdependent aspects of a person's well-being. When they are in balance, a person is said to have optimal health and wellness. We have taken utmost care to follow environmentally friendly and sustainable production method. We can say this initiative is also a humble contribution towards the year of sustainability of the UAE government.
With the launch of its online store, Dr. Mamma aims to reach out to women all around the world and provide them with a holistic wellness experience during pregnancy and the post-natal period.
