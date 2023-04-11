Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,438 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,622 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Mamma Revolutionizes Pregnancy Care with Online Ayurvedic Concept Store

Dr.Shani Hafees, founder & CEO of Dr. Mamma

Dr.Shani Hafees, founder & CEO of Dr. Mamma

Dr.Mamma_Ayurvedic Online Concept store for Pregnancy Care

Dr.Mamma_Ayurvedic Online Concept store for Pregnancy Care

A holistic maternity wellness through Ayurveda.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shani Hafees, an Ayurvedic doctor based in Dubai, has launched Dr. Mamma, the first-ever online Ayurvedic concept store for pregnant women and new mothers. The brand aims to provide holistic wellness to women during pregnancy and the post-natal period by offering a sustainable Ayurvedic pregnancy care range. The brand's mission is to revive Ayurvedic maternity care through its online concept store and become one of the most globally recognized ones.

Dr. Mamma's product range includes organic fabric kaftans, stoles, yoga mats dyed with medicinal herbs, organic beauty & skincare products such as organic ubtan, organic soap, organic deodorant, bath salts, etc. Ayurvastra, the wellness clothing imparts therapeutic qualities to the skin during the most sensitive period of pregnancy. The organic fabrics are hand-picked from organic-certified farms and carefully dyed with Ayurvedic herbs to produce different hues of colour. Natural plant dyes are derived from diverse parts of plants, including seeds, roots, barks, stems, and leaves. The dyed cotton is then hand-spun and hand-woven by skilled Indian women artisans. In addition to solid-colored fabric, Dr. Mamma uses distinctive cloth-printing techniques such as itajime shibori to create different design patterns on the fabric. Dr. Mamma has made an effort to incorporate maximum female artisans and workers as well as people of determination, to support them and make them believe that they are capable of contributing to society and the economy.

Dr. Mamma's founder, Dr. Shani Hafees, came up with the idea for the brand during her own pregnancy. She experienced skin irritations during pregnancy and found that naturally colored organic clothing helped to reduce these irritations. She then began exploring the benefits of Ayurveda and started to revive the ancient system of Ayurvastra, which involves using Ayurvedic medicines and fabrics to create therapeutic clothing.

Dr. Mamma's Ayurvedic pregnancy care range aims to maintain the balance between mind, body, spirit, and the environment. According to Ayurveda, the mind, body, consciousness, and environment are interconnected and interdependent aspects of a person's well-being. When they are in balance, a person is said to have optimal health and wellness. We have taken utmost care to follow environmentally friendly and sustainable production method. We can say this initiative is also a humble contribution towards the year of sustainability of the UAE government.

With the launch of its online store, Dr. Mamma aims to reach out to women all around the world and provide them with a holistic wellness experience during pregnancy and the post-natal period.

Dr.Shani Hafees
Dr.Mamma
+971 50 724 2375
talktous@drmamma.store
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Dr. Mamma Revolutionizes Pregnancy Care with Online Ayurvedic Concept Store

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more