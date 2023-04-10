Ziply® Fiber launches 10-Gig residential internet across four-state fiber footprint; stakes claim as fastest ISP in the Northwest

Kirkland, Washington, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziply® Fiber, the fastest residential internet provider in the Northwest, today announced the launch of its 10-Gig home internet service across its four-state footprint in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The breadth of availability of this new, ultra-high-speed service tier, delivered on Ziply Fiber's 100-Gig fiber network, puts the company in a class by itself. The launch also definitively makes Ziply Fiber the fastest home internet service provider in the Northwest and one of the fastest in the nation.

"Ziply Fiber's new 10-Gig symmetrical service is available now and is 100% fiber all the way from our Core Network and connected to customers' homes," said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber. "This new speed tier is widely available today throughout our four-state fiber footprint. We've already installed this service for customers in several cities and they're absolutely loving the speed and reliability Ziply Fiber is delivering."

"Working from home with Ziply Fiber's 10-Gig service is a dream. I love the low latency, no jitter, no loss," said Shawn Schafer of Troutdale, Oregon, one of Ziply Fiber's first customers with the new service. "Ziply Fiber is actually delivering 10 solid gigabits of internet speed, so now my home internet runs circles around the office."

This launch supports Ziply Fiber's ongoing mission to build the region's fastest, most reliable fiber network and to deliver to rural and smaller communities the kind of connectivity only regularly seen in large metro areas – and in the case of 10-Gig service, not even seen in large urban areas. Ziply Fiber's commitment to the Northwest is unmatched. The company recently announced its 100th new fiber market and first edge-out market since it began its extensive fiber expansion efforts in the summer of 2020.

"The world of internet services in the home has become increasingly confusing in recent months, with the consumer becoming confused about the letter G vs. the word Gig, download vs. upload speeds, and many other things," added Zeitz. "I can tell you three things with certainty: First, we use the word ‘Gig' intentionally because we want to be clear about our ability to deliver gig and multi-gig speeds from our Core Network and connected to your home. Second, fiber is the only technology today that delivers symmetrical upload and download speeds. Third, we're talking about products that are available today, across our four-state fiber footprint."

Ziply Fiber's new 10-Gig service plan costs $300 per month and comes with both Static IPv6 and IPv4 addresses. There is also a one-time $300 installation fee. Customers can either provide their own router with an SFP+ port that is capable of 10-Gig speeds or lease one from Ziply Fiber for $10 per month. Additional hardware, including having a 10-Gig capable computer, is necessary to maximize use of the 10-Gig service. More information can be found here.

"Ziply Fiber's 10-Gig speeds are incredible," said Alex Balcanquall, who lives in Kirkland, Wash., and is one of the company's first 10-Gig customers. "The low latency makes web browsing faster and smoother. Ziply Fiber has also listened to us power users and added features like IPv6 and static IP addresses, which has improved my external connectivity, and prepared me for the future. This is the internet service of my dreams."

Ziply Fiber is local in the Northwest, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon; and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber's executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink, and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company's mindset and culture. Ziply Fiber's primary service offerings are fiber internet and phone for residential customers, business fiber internet, and Ziply voice services for small businesses, and a variety of internet, networking, and voice solutions for enterprise customers. The company will continue to support Ziply Internet (DSL) customers and its TV customers in Washington and Oregon. A full listing of products and services can be found at ziplyfiber.com.

