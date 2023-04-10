Submit Release
Coyote conflicts with off-leash dogs continue in the Boise foothills

The recent attack in the Boise foothills occurred during the coyote denning season, when coyotes become more territorial toward other canines, including domestic dogs. While they can occur at any time of year, coyote conflicts with domestic dogs typically peak between late February and June, which spans the breeding and denning seasons. Conflicts have occurred in each of the past three years in this specific area, which is popular with hikers but also provides excellent denning habitat for coyotes.   

