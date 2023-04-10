Press Releases

04/10/2023

Governor Lamont Appoints Jennifer Medina Zaccagnini as Chairperson of the Board of Pardons and Paroles

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is appointing Jennifer Medina Zaccagnini to serve as chairperson of the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Zaccagnini has served as a member of the board since 2008. She began her career as a residential monitor for the Alternative Incarceration Center in Waterbury, where she was responsible for the direct supervision of approximately 40 facility residents on pre-trial, probation, or parole and while receiving services and work release opportunities. Following this, she worked for the next several years with the Connecticut Department of Children and Families as a treatment social worker, investigative social worker, and social work supervisor. In these positions, she assisted the agency in responding to allegations of child abuse and neglect, and ultimately made the determination of whether a child was at risk of harm. Additionally, she supervised social workers in a treatment and training unit. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Central Connecticut State University, and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of New Haven.

“Jennifer has served as a member of the Board of Pardons and Paroles for the last 15 years, and her experience will lead the board’s pursuit of less crime and safer communities for Connecticut’s residents,” Governor Lamont said. “She is highly respected among criminal justice stakeholders for her dedication to increasing public safety and lowering recidivism, and I thank her for her willingness to step into this leadership position. Additionally, I want to thank Carleton Giles for his many years of leadership with the board and his commitment to fulfilling its mission on behalf of the state.”

“It is a privilege to accept Governor Lamont’s appointment, and I thank him for his support,” Zaccagnini said. “I look forward to my continued work with the dedicated staff at the board, as well as collaboration with other state agencies sharing common goals. The board plays an essential role in the criminal justice system, and with the help of my exceptional team I will honor my commitment to increasing public safety and lowering recidivism rates. I’m grateful for this opportunity to serve the State of Connecticut.”

The board is an autonomous state agency with administrative support provided by the Department of Correction. It possesses discretionary authority to grant pardons for criminal convictions and parole to eligible and appropriate offenders in the community under supervision as a means of supporting their successful reintegration into law abiding society.

As required under state law, the governor is responsible for appointing all the members of the board, with the advice and consent of the General Assembly, and for selecting a chairperson from among its membership.