Capnography Equipment Market to Record Steadfast Evolution Through 2022-2030 | By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is the key factor driving market revenue growth

Capnography Equipment Market Size – USD 339.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Clinical benefits of capnography equipment over pulse oximetry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global capnography equipment market size was USD 339.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Development of portable/POC capnography devices, evolving guidelines related to the clinical use of capnography, and increasing number of surgeries are factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Capnography is a suitable method for respiratory monitoring owing to its cost-effectiveness and lack of invasiveness. Increasing number of senior population and changes in lifestyle have a favorable effect on the sector. Recent technical advancements have enabled the creation of capnography instruments that are portable, effective, and totally autonomous. In addition, strategic efforts of key market participants have contributed to the growth of the industry.

Masimo, for instance, announced in April 2021 that its Radius PCG, a portable capnograph, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance. The device has Bluetooth wireless connection as standard. In September 2020, the FDA approved an upgraded linked capnography monitoring system developed by Capsule Technologies. This resulted in increase in the variety of items offered by the company.

Rising demand for capnography devices over pulse oximetry during the forecast period, is driving revenue growth of the market for capnography equipment. The benefits that capnography has over pulse oximetry, such as its capacity to detect EtCO2 in real time and its instantaneous ability to recognize ventilation, are largely responsible for rise in demand for these devices. It is expected that technological advancements in capnography equipment, which will make the devices portable and autonomous, will contribute to revenue growth of the capnography market during the forecast period.

For More Insights, Download a FREE PDF @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1792

There is a lack of awareness among medical practitioners working in developing countries and countries with a weaker economy regarding the clinical value of capnography devices during surgical procedures and postoperative surveillance. There is also a lack of clinical evidence to back up the clinical efficacy of capnography devices for different uses, which has delayed its acceptance among surgeries in industrialized countries. Therefore, an inadequate understanding of the role that capnography plays, together with a scarcity of experienced specialists, is expected to restrict the optimal adoption of these technologies among healthcare providers across major markets over the forecast period. These factors could restrain revenue growth of the market to some extent.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Masimo, ICU Medical, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Welch Allyn, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Nonin, Becton, Dickinson and Company, General Electric Company, Hamilton Medical.

Radical Highlights of the capnography equipment Market Report:

The capnometers segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Capnography is a procedure that is extremely helpful for monitoring the rate of respiration as well as the CO2 exchange on a breath-by-breath basis. Multi-parameter Patient Monitors (MPMs) track a variety of vital indicators constantly in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) as well as conventional wards. Some of these vital signs include blood pressure, heart rate, breathing rate, and oxygen saturation (SPO2). Multiparameter patient monitoring systems greatly aid in the diagnosis of surgically treated companion animals.

The cardiac care segment accounted for largst revenue share in 2021. Capnography remains an essential method for monitoring carbon dioxide that has been exhaled (CO2). The most recent guidelines for Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) now advocate utilizing capnography to determine the efficacy of chest compressions and the duration of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). The field of critical care and intensive care has long used waveform capnography. It's used often in the conscious sedation setting and during the transit of intensive care patients who require mechanical ventilation between facilities, making it a valuable airway management validation tool.

The Hospital segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The total number of surgical procedures has increased as a result of hospitals increased use of capnography technology. Since capnography devices have so many applications, there is going to be a significant demand for them in hospitals. Patients spend less time in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) due to multi-parameter patient monitoring systems, which also improve hospital utilization by allowing for earlier diagnosis of patient diseases and shorter hospital stays. Patients also spend less time in ICUs as a result of multi-parameter patient monitoring systems.

The market in Europe accounted for moderately large revenue share in 2021. Increasing need for cardiac procedures in countries across Europe, including Germany, the U.K., and France, and others, and rapid development of portable capnography devices are just two of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market. Capnography should be performed on patients in all healthcare settings during sedation, as the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) recently mandated that the quality of treatment for sedated patients be consistent across all healthcare institutions.

Check Global capnography equipment Market Research Report in Detail @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/capnography-equipment-market

Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

CAGR: 4.5%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The newly updated, 250+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets. We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios. The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Emergen Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global capnography equipment market on the basis of Product, application, technology, end-use:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Capnometers

Multiparameter capnometers

Standalone capnometers

Capnography accessories & disposables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Cardiac Care

Trauma & Emergency Care

Respiratory Monitoring

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Mainstream

Sidestream

Microstream

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Regional Analysis of the capnography equipment Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target capnography equipment market.

Click here to Get customization @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1792

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Explore More Reports by Emergen Research:

Antimony Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antimony-market

Automotive Smart Tire Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-smart-tire-market

Biodefense Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biodefense-market

Aerogel Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aerogel-market

Flexible Organic Light Emitting Diode Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-organic-light-emitting-diode-market

Carbon Steel Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-steel-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.