RussKap Water Awarded Largest-Ever Contract for Atmospheric Water Generators by US Military

US soldiers drinking water from reusable canteens.
RussKap Water has announced that it has been awarded the largest-ever contract for atmospheric water generators by the US military.
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RussKap Water, the world’s leading provider of Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the largest-ever contract for atmospheric water generators by the US military. The contract is for hundreds of variously sized atmospheric water generators ranging from 200 gallon per day field units to 10 gallon per day office units.
“We are honored to have been awarded this contract by the US military,” said Ed Russo, CEO of RussKap Water. “We take great pride in our ability to provide high-quality atmospheric water generators that not only produce clean and safe drinking water, but also help to advance sustainability efforts by reducing reliance on bottled water and other traditional sources of drinking water.”
RussKap Water’s atmospheric water generators are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of clients, including military organizations, disaster relief efforts, and communities facing water scarcity. Their water generators can also be powered by renewable energy sources, such as solar panels, to achieve full-sustainability. RussKap atmospheric water generators are unique in that they use advanced water treatment methods, including the EPA recommended ozone water treatment and mineral infusion, to ensure that the water produced exceeds global standards for clean and safe drinking water. RussKap’s innovative and creative designs also include one-of-a-kind solutions to ensure the water produced exceeds all global standards for drinking water quality and safety.
RussKap AWG technology has transformed the way that logistics for drinking water are managed, and RussKap Water is proud to have played a significant role in working with military user evaluations to further advance the quality, sustainability, and efficiency of RussKap Water AWG units. By extracting moisture from the air and converting it into clean and healthy drinking water, RussKap's atmospheric water generators eliminate the need for costly and environmentally damaging transportation and storage of bottled water. The ability to create water from air with a mobile, in-house system also eliminates any reliance on a raw water source.
There are significant tactical and efficiency advantages of RussKap AWG for military use, particularly in remote or hostile environments where water sources may be scarce, unavailable, or contaminated. RussKap Water's units create water at the point of need, eliminating the need for costly and risky transportation of water supplies. This not only saves time, money, and even lives, but also provides a self-replenishing source of drinking water that can be used indefinitely.
“We thank our dedicated team and our partners at ADS, Inc. for making this possible, and we thank the US military service members for defending and protecting our great country,” said Yehuda Kaploun, President of RussKap Water. “We are seeing RussKap Water continue to transform the way that the military manages drinking water resources, and we are committed to advancing this technology and providing a healthier, more sustainable, and secure source of drinking water for the world.”
About RussKap Water:
RussKap Water is the world’s leading provider of Atmospheric Water Generation technology, specializing in the development and production of advanced atmospheric water generators. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, RussKap Water is dedicated to creating products that not only meet the needs of their clients but also help to advance quality, sustainability, and efficiency in the field of drinking water management. RussKap atmospheric water generators are made in the USA by US military veterans.
For more information about RussKap Water and their products, visit their website at russkapwater.com.
Neil Simmons
RussKap Water
+1 704-610-7171
info@russkapwater.com
You just read:
RussKap Water Awarded Largest-Ever Contract for Atmospheric Water Generators by US Military
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Neil Simmons
RussKap Water
+1 704-610-7171
info@russkapwater.com