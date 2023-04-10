Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,189 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,543 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Departments of Agriculture and Health offer Trainings on Accepting Farmers Market Nutrition Program Checks and eWIC benefits

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 10, 2023)- The Maryland Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Maryland Department of Health to hold a series of free trainings on accepting Farmers Market Nutrition Program/Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks and eWIC benefits. Anyone who sells fruit and vegetables at farmers markets or farmstands is eligible to participate in these federal and state funded programs.

Most of the training sessions are held in person and there is one virtual option. Although there is no cap on the number of people who can attend the sessions, registration is encouraged.

For any questions on the training sessions, please call Mark Powell at 410-841-5775, or email  mark.powell@maryland.gov. To register, please email: fmnp.mda@maryland.gov or call (410) 841-5770.

The training sessions are scheduled as follows: 

April 12, 2023: Prince George’s County – In Person

Prince George’s Soil Conservation District

5301 Marlboro Race Track Road, Suite 100

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

10 a.m. to noon

April 17, 2023 – Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission/Maryland Farm Bureau, Davidsonville, MD. Farmers Market Resource Day. Register here: https://iurx0ojit93.typeform.com/SMADCtaDay 

April 24, 2023 –Wicomico County – In Person

Wicomico County Extension Office

28647 Old Quantico Road

Salisbury, MD 21801

1 to 3 p.m.

April 25, 2023 – Virtual – Statewide

Register at fmnp.mda@maryland.gov

### 

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept 

You just read:

Maryland Departments of Agriculture and Health offer Trainings on Accepting Farmers Market Nutrition Program Checks and eWIC benefits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more