Maryland Departments of Agriculture and Health offer Trainings on Accepting Farmers Market Nutrition Program Checks and eWIC benefits

April 10, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 10, 2023)- The Maryland Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Maryland Department of Health to hold a series of free trainings on accepting Farmers Market Nutrition Program/Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks and eWIC benefits. Anyone who sells fruit and vegetables at farmers markets or farmstands is eligible to participate in these federal and state funded programs.

Most of the training sessions are held in person and there is one virtual option. Although there is no cap on the number of people who can attend the sessions, registration is encouraged.

For any questions on the training sessions, please call Mark Powell at 410-841-5775, or email mark.powell@maryland.gov. To register, please email: fmnp.mda@maryland.gov or call (410) 841-5770.

The training sessions are scheduled as follows:

April 12, 2023: Prince George’s County – In Person

Prince George’s Soil Conservation District

5301 Marlboro Race Track Road, Suite 100

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

10 a.m. to noon

April 17, 2023 – Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission/Maryland Farm Bureau, Davidsonville, MD. Farmers Market Resource Day. Register here: https://iurx0ojit93.typeform.com/SMADCtaDay

April 24, 2023 –Wicomico County – In Person

Wicomico County Extension Office

28647 Old Quantico Road

Salisbury, MD 21801

1 to 3 p.m.

April 25, 2023 – Virtual – Statewide

Register at fmnp.mda@maryland.gov

