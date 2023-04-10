Issues of cooperation with UNFPA discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

10/04/2023

176

On April 10, 2023, in the building of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Head of the Office of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan Ayna Seyitlieva.

During the meeting, issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and UNFPA were discussed within the framework of the country cooperation program approved for the period 2021-2025.

The parties also noted the successful joint work within the framework of annual plans with the leading ministries and departments of Turkmenistan. In this context, effective partnerships in the areas of gender equality, women’s empowerment, reproductive health and family planning are highlighted.

As a promising area for further cooperation, the parties identified the intensification of interaction in the field of youth policy.