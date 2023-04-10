Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Travel to New Orleans, Santo Domingo, and Buenos Aires

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel April 10-14 to New Orleans, Louisiana; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her trip to New Orleans will advance the Administration’s commitment to building a more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and accessible State Department. Her visits to the Dominican Republic and Argentina will underscore our strong bilateral relationships with key partners while furthering our shared interests in advancing democracy, prosperity, and security in our hemisphere.

In New Orleans, the Deputy Secretary will meet with local officials, students, and community leaders to better understand their perspectives on how to craft a more innovative and inclusive U.S. foreign policy. At Dillard University, she will encourage students to pursue careers in foreign affairs while highlighting the State Department’s deepening partnerships with HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions. She will participate in a reception showcasing diverse New Orleans chefs and deliver remarks on the role of culinary diplomacy in building bridges following the relaunch of the Diplomatic Culinary Partnership initiative.

In the Dominican Republic, Deputy Secretary Sherman will meet with President Luis Abinader, Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez, and other senior officials. Their discussions will reinforce our strong and enduring bilateral ties across a broad range of issues, including the urgent situation in Haiti. The Deputy Secretary will also engage the Dominican Republic’s diverse civil society, including alumni of U.S. government fellowship and leadership programs. Her visit follows that of Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Chris Dodd, who participated in the March 25 Ibero-American Summit as a guest of President Abinader.

In Buenos Aires, the Deputy Secretary will join Argentina in celebrating the 40th anniversary of its return to democracy and 200 years of diplomatic relations with the United States. She will meet with Foreign Minister Cafiero, Economy Minister Massa, Energy Secretary Royon, and Mining Secretary Avila to discuss our shared vision of economic prosperity in the Americas and our strong bilateral partnership. During her visit, she will meet with members of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina Jewish Community Center, visit historical memorial sites, meet with union leaders, and engage the private sector. She will also deliver a policy speech about democracy in the Western Hemisphere at the University of Buenos Aires. Deputy Sherman’s visit follows the March 29 meeting of President Biden with President Alberto Fernández in Washington, D.C.