Memorial Hermann Health System Joins Existing Investors in KabaFusion, a Leading National Home Infusion Provider

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memorial Hermann Health System (“Memorial Hermann”) – a non-profit, community-focused, award-winning health system committed to creating healthier Greater Houston communities – has co-invested in KabaFusion (the “Company”), a leading national provider of home infusion therapies.



KabaFusion provides a broad range of essential chronic and acute infusion therapies to patients in 44 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, alternative infusion sites, and home health agencies. The Company specializes in providing high-quality infusion therapies to patients with complex medical needs. KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient-focused intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. Today, the Company employs nearly 1,500 dedicated pharmacists, nurses, dieticians, and other employees who work closely with patients, physicians, and payors to deliver superior care.

"We are very pleased to join KabaFusion’s team of investor partners. The decision to invest in KabaFusion is guided by the same philosophies that drive all of our work: deliver value and create healthier communities,” said Feby Abraham, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Memorial Hermann.

Dr. Sohail Masood, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KabaFusion, said: “We are thrilled to have Memorial Hermann join our investor group. We share a similar focus in delivering the highest quality care to patients in our communities and look forward to partnering with them as we continue to expand our services and geographic reach.”

About KabaFusion

Headquartered in Cerritos, CA and Lexington, MA, KabaFusion is a national provider of essential chronic and acute infusion therapies. The Company serves patients in 44 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, alternative infusion sites, and home health agencies. KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient-focused IVIG infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. The Company is dedicated to working proactively with patients, healthcare practitioners, and payors to provide comprehensive support before, during, and after treatment. For more information, visit www.KabaFusion.com.

About Memorial Hermann Health System

Charting a better future. A future that’s built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,700 affiliated physicians and more than 31,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 265 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For more than 115 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

