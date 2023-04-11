Author Deb CarverOwens Has Launched Kickstarter Project To Create Audiobooks

Here are the three books that Deb would like to make into Audiobooks.
Creating audiobooks is fun and can be humorous.
I started this book in 2008 and have been revising, updating, editing, and editing, and editing, and rethinking the story since then.”
— Deb CarverOwens
GULF SHORES, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Before 1970, audio recordings were on 33 1/3 vinyl records, but during the '70s, the use of cassette tapes was widely adopted. Then in 1994, the Audio Publishers Association established the term "audiobook" as the industry standard. When the internet came along, it was a whole different ballgame. So, the progression of the aural word went from vinyl records to cassettes to CDs, mp3 CDs, to digital downloads.
According to statistics, there were 74,000 audiobooks sold in 2021 (Wordsrated scroll down to the Audiobook Publishing Statistics section) which leads to the facts that:
1. Many people do not like to read books,
2. Some would like to read books but don't have the time, and
3. They have a problem choosing which books to read, so they choose none.
There is a remedy to these situations. Don't read them, listen to them. Audiobooks are growing more popular every day.
Deb CarverOwens has it in mind to create audiobooks of her trilogy SAGA OF BAZOR narrated by Steve Owens. The three books are
#1 The Hunt,
#2 Guardian of Secrets and
#3 Verria's Gift.
Deb CarverOwens is a creative writer who has self-published 7 books in the last 5 years. As for the eBooks themselves, the first work that was written started in 1990 when the "Poems to the Lord Notebook" copyright was obtained. It was many years before any others were attempted. Her dream is to be the absolute best author that she can be. She loves to read books and has read them for many years. One day as she was reading, she thought that she would like to do this.
She started reading the books from a different frame of mind paying attention to the way the author told the story. The plot's strengths and the characters' depth came into vivid focus. She got in touch with one of her favorite authors who did a critique for her. They recommended that she get the book "How to Write a Novel Using the Snowflake Method, " by Randy Ingermanson which she immediately ordered. Reading it several times, she found a new perspective on writing.
