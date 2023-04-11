Pacer Partners Names Alex Rhea Head of Development

COHASSET, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacer Partners, a real estate investment and asset management company founded by Jon Bourbeau, announced today that Alex Rhea has been named Head of Development. He will oversee all ground up and adaptive re-use developments for Pacer nationally. Pacer Partners was founded in 2015 and has executed over 8 million SF and $600 million of transaction volume with institutional partners since its founding.
Most recently, Mr. Rhea was Director of Americas Industrial Project Management at CBRE. In this role Mr. Rhea was responsible for the development of over 8.5 million square feet of ground up industrial projects across multiple product types including warehouse distribution, cold storage, manufacturing, and other specialty uses. Prior to CBRE, Mr. Rhea held several roles at construction firms and has extensive experience in the field. Mr. Rhea has experience in the full life cycle of industrial development including site selection, due diligence, design, and construction. He holds a B.S. in Building Construction with honors from The Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA with a concentration in Operations & Finance from The Georgia Institute of Technology.
Mr. Rhea will oversee Pacer’s development of 150,000 SF of class A industrial distribution space in Fair Lawn, NJ that is being developed in a joint venture with Drake Real Estate Partners. Pacer obtained site plan approval for the development in November of 2022.
"We are thrilled to have Alex Rhea join Pacer Partners as our Head of Development. With his extensive experience and expertise in ground up and adaptive re-use developments and deep understanding of user needs, Alex is a perfect fit for Pacer's development strategy execution and growth. We look forward to his leadership and contributions in expanding our national portfolio." - Jon Bourbeau, Pacer's CEO
"I am honored and excited to join Pacer Partners and lead their development efforts. Pacer has a strong track record of success, and I look forward to bringing my experience to the team to execute the company's vision for growth and innovation. I am eager to work alongside Pacer's talented professionals and partners to bring exceptional real estate projects to fruition." - Alex Rhea, Head of Development at Pacer Partners
