Aderis Energy Announces the Launch of SunSpector: An Intelligent Weather Station with Advanced Data Logging and Energy Simulation Capabilities

CORNELIUS, N.C., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Aderis Energy, a leader in renewable energy management systems, has announced the launch of its latest product, SunSpector. The intelligent weather station is more than a collection of weather sensors; it provides advanced data logging, performance analysis, and energy simulation capabilities that are not offered by competitors.

Available in various configurations and with support for customer-specific weather sensors, the SunSpector may be specified in standard or custom configurations. Three examples of innovative features the SunSpector provides are:

  1. Intelligent Edge Computing Platform: The SunSpector uses Aderis' intelligent edge computing platform, Acuity, for integrated data logging and analytics capabilities.
  2. Close-loop Servo Controlled Plane of Array Tracking: The SunSpector supports a close-loop servo controlled plane of array (POA) tracking capability that provides superior energy loss calculation capabilities when solar tracking rows are inoperable.
  3. Advanced Resource Surveying Tool: The SunSpector may be deployed as part of a whole monitoring control solution or as an advanced resource surveying tool to confirm weather modeling estimates for financial surety.

"We're excited to introduce the SunSpector to the market," said Colton Ward, Head of Business Development at Aderis Energy. "Our team has worked diligently to create a weather station that provides unparalleled data collection and analysis capabilities. With SunSpector, our customers can optimize their renewable energy systems and increase their return on investment."

The SunSpector is now available for purchase. For more information about the product, please visit the SunSpector page on Aderis Energy's website or contact sales@aderisenergy.com.

About Aderis Energy:

Aderis Energy is a leading innovator in renewable energy management systems. With over 8 years of experience, the company provides cutting-edge solutions to optimize renewable energy systems for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. For more information, please visit AderisEnergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aderis-energy-announces-the-launch-of-sunspector-an-intelligent-weather-station-with-advanced-data-logging-and-energy-simulation-capabilities-301793410.html

SOURCE Aderis Energy, LLC

