IPVideo's Sentry ERS Lockdown and Emergency Response System Named Judges' Choice of the 2023 SIA New Products & Solutions Awards at ISC West

IPVideo Corporation's Sentry ERS Lockdown and Emergency Response System was recognized by the Security Industry Association (SIA) as a dual award winner of the 2023 SIA New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards at ISC West.

IPVideo Corporation's Sentry ERS Lockdown and Emergency Response System was recognized by the Security Industry Association (SIA) as a dual award winner of the 2023 SIA New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards at ISC West. The two honors include the Judges' Choice Award for Emergency and Mass Communication Systems, and Best New Emergency and Mass Communication System.

"To win in our category and also receive the prestigious honor for Sentry ERS as the SIA Judges' top choice is extremely humbling and furthers our mission to help keep campus staff and first responders better equipped, protected, and prepared for active shooter situations and crises of all types," said David Antar, president at IPVideo Corporation. "Thank you to the SIA Judges and to ISC West for this recognition and support to make our communities safer."

With Sentry ERS, an entire school lockdown protocol is initiated at the simple push of a button located on the base unit. This can include automatic door locks, PA announcements, and activation of strobe lights and digital signage throughout a building. Additionally, audible lockdown messages are played from the unit, push notifications are sent out to security and administration, GPS location beacons are provided, police dispatch is notified, and live audio and video communication with first responders is established to assess and address the critical situation. Each Sentry ERS unit ships with a dedicated mobile smartphone for those in distress to broadcast a secondary video stream and communicate with first responders live, providing all the latest real-time information at the scene.

Sentry ERS provides comprehensive situational awareness for any emergency, threat or disturbance via video, two-way voice, text message and GPS location, and its drill mode allows for easy training and progress reporting of practice exercises.

"SIA congratulates the 2023 SIA NPS Awards honorees for being selected in this year's competitive program," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "SIA applauds all the 2023 award winners, including IPVideo Corporation whose contributions stood out among the impressive field of entrants to earn the Best Emergency and Mass Communication System and Judges' Choice honors."

Since its inception in 1979, the SIA NPS Awards have been the security industry's premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2023, following significant deliberations, the 30+ judges presented awards for technologies covering 26 product and service categories. View the full list of SIA NPS award winners here.

For more information on Sentry ERS, visit https://ipvideocorp.com/sentry-ers/.

About IPVideo Corporation:

An industry pioneer since its introduction of one of the first network-based surveillance recording solutions in 1996, IPVideo Corporation is now at the forefront of developing unique Event driven AI Security and Safety Solutions that utilize video, audio and sensor technology to effectively mitigate false positives, confirm incidents, accelerate response and deliver long term actional intelligence. The company's worldwide client base is served by a network of certified distributors, dealers, and system integrators, who benefit from ongoing corporate support and training. IPVideo Corporation is headquartered in Bay Shore, NY. For more information, visit http://www.ipvideocorp.com.

