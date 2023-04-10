Draper Names Sarah Leeper Vice President and General Manager for Electronic Systems

Sarah Leeper was named vice president and general manager for Electronic Systems at Draper by Dr. Jerry M. Wohletz, president and CEO at Draper.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (PRWEB) April 10, 2023

Draper has named Sarah Leeper as its vice president and general manager for Electronic Systems.

Reporting to Draper's President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jerry M. Wohletz, and serving on the senior leadership team, Sarah will lead all facets of Electronic Systems, a key business area in National Security at Draper.

"Sarah is a proven leader in her field who brings deep experience across multiple industries to our team," said Wohletz. "Her depth of programmatic understanding and customer insight is invaluable as we continue to grow, invest and innovate in support of U.S. national security missions."

Prior to this position, Sarah held various roles at Draper, including principal director for Defense Systems in which she managed a program office providing mission, combat and secure and assured solutions to the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Special Operations Command and defense industry prime contractors.

Sarah joined Draper in 2016, and has more than 20 years of experience in aerospace and defense, microelectronics, security, high-performance computing and financial technology markets covering the entire product lifecycle. Most recently Sarah served as interim leader for National Security and Space following the retirement of Neil Adams, Draper's former vice president of National Security and Space.

Draper's Electronic Systems business area is focused on specialized microelectronics; autonomy; assured position, navigation, and timing (A-PNT) solutions and services for customers that span the Department of Defense and Intelligence community.

Sarah earned her MBA degree from Southern New Hampshire University and received two Bachelor of Science degrees in Computer Engineering and Neuroscience from the University of Pittsburgh. She will continue to work from the company's Cambridge, Mass., campus.

Draper

At Draper, we believe exciting things happen when new capabilities are imagined and created. Whether formulating a concept and developing each component to achieve a field-ready prototype or combining existing technologies in new ways, Draper engineers apply multidisciplinary approaches that deliver new capabilities to customers. As a nonprofit engineering innovation company, Draper focuses on the design, development and deployment of advanced technological solutions for the world's most challenging and important problems. We provide engineering solutions directly to government, industry and academia; work on teams as prime contractor or subcontractor; and participate as a collaborator in consortia. We provide unbiased assessments of technology or systems designed or recommended by other organizations—custom designed, as well as commercial-off-the-shelf.

Visit Draper at draper.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/draper_names_sarah_leeper_vice_president_and_general_manager_for_electronic_systems/prweb19272725.htm