Global Electric Vehicle Market to Surpass Sales Revenue of $72,798 Billion by 2050: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global electric vehicle market was valued at US$ 278.7 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to witness a major leap forward in revenue to US$ 72,798 Bn by 2050. The market is registering a CAGR of 21.99% during the forecast period 2023-2050.

Electric vehicles have made significant progress over the past decade and are poised for rapid growth in the next 10 years. Governments across the globe have committed to emissions reductions targets and many are supporting EVs with purchase subsidies and infrastructure spending said researchers at Astute Analytica. This is further supported by declining costs for batteries and other key components.

China will represent almost 49% of worldwide electric vehicle sales in 2050 followed by North America (13.3%), and Europe (11.7%). China has emerged as the global leader in electric vehicles due to strong government support. This support includes central and local government subsidies, mandating automakers produce EVs and setting.

Our analysis also highlights the need for auto manufacturers to develop new business models in order to succeed in the electric vehicle market. For instance, traditional automakers will need to partner with battery manufacturers and charging infrastructure providers in order to offer customers a complete solution. Similarly, new entrants such as Tesla are already offering direct-to-consumer sales models that bypass traditional dealerships.

Ultimately, the success of market will depend on their ability to meet consumer needs in terms of range, performance and cost. With continued improvements in technology, electric vehicles will eventually displace conventional gasoline-powered cars altogether.

Key Hurdles to Be Overcome to Spur in Global Electric Vehicle Market

In its report, Astute Analytica states that the electric vehicle industry is still in its early stages of development and faces many challenges that need to be addressed before it can reach its full potential. The report highlights three main areas that need to be addressed in order for the EV industry to grow:

Infrastructure: The current infrastructure is not adequate to support a large-scale uptake of EVs. There is a lack of charging stations, and those that exist are often located in inconvenient places. In addition, the time required to charge an EV is often much longer than the time required to refuel a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle.

Cost: EVs are currently more expensive than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, both upfront and over the long term. This makes them inaccessible for many consumers in the global electric vehicle market, especially those on a tight budget.

Range anxiety: Many consumers are concerned about the limited range of EVs, which makes them impractical for long journeys or for use as a primary vehicle. This concern is compounded by the fact that charging stations are often few and far between, making it difficult to recharge an EV on the go.

Passenger Vehicle to Contribute more than 53% to Global Electric Vehicle Market Revenue

Passenger vehicles are expected to account for more than 53% of total sales of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2050. As for the projected number of passenger cars sold globally by 2050, the market is likely to witness 45% of new car sales being electric by 2035 to as high as 67% of all new passenger vehicles being all-electric by 2050, This is up from an estimated 6.6 million EVs sold in 2022, or 13% of total sales.

The growth of EVs will be driven by a combination of factors, including falling battery prices, increasing government incentives and regulations, and consumer preference for newer technology. By 2030, Astute Analytica expect one in six passenger vehicles sold will be an EV across the global electric vehicle market. This rapid growth will bring challenges for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers and governments as they adapt their processes and policies.

Looking further out, pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) will become increasingly popular as their range and charging times improve. As a result, BEVs are expected to account for more than 52% of passenger EV sales by 2030 and nearly 55% by 2050.

North America to Lose a Significant Market Share to Asia Pacific by 2050

The sales of electric vehicles in North America are expected to reach nearly 235.1 million units by 2050. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including advances in technology, changing consumer preferences, and government incentives. EV sales are currently highest in California, but Astute Analytica predicts that other states will soon catch up. The Northeast and Midwest are expected to see the strongest growth over the next few years, as more charging infrastructure is built and consumer awareness increases.

The report notes that Canada and the United States will be the leading electric vehicle market in North America. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the proportion of electric cars in the United States is estimated to increase steadily by one percent each year until 2050. By 2050, the market share of light-duty electric vehicles is projected to reach an impressive 31%, a significant jump from the current 0.7%. This growth would result in a massive fleet of 672 million electric vehicles on the road from 2020 to 2050. The study also found that Tesla is currently the dominant player in the North American EV market, with a market share of around 50%. However, other manufacturers are expected to gain ground as the market expands.

The government incentives play a key role in consumer interest and purchasing decisions for electric vehicles. Incentives can take the form of tax breaks, subsidies or infrastructure investments (such as installing charging stations). The Canadian government offers a rebate of up to $8,500 for qualifying electric vehicles, while the US federal government provides a tax credit of up to $7,500. Several US states also have their own incentive programs.

Government incentives are often necessary to jump-start new technologies like electric vehicles. "As battery technology improves and costs come down, we expect electric vehicle sales will continue to grow even without government support in North America electric vehicle market.

Competitive Landscape: Tesla, BYD Company and BMW to compete Against Each Other for Dominance

In the electric vehicle market, Astute Analytica has identified the top three players as Tesla, BYD Company and BMW. Both companies have invested heavily in research and development to create innovative products that appeal to consumers.

Tesla has been successful in marketing its luxury electric vehicles as well as its more affordable options. The company has also developed a strong infrastructure for charging and servicing its vehicles. Currently, the company is holding more than 14.70% market share. Despite Tesla's recent struggles, it still leads the way in terms of innovation and adoption of new technologies. Its Model S is the best-selling EV in the United States and it has a strong presence in other markets as well. Tesla's success is primarily attributed to its strong brand and innovative products. Tesla's vehicles are highly desirable, and its cars are seen as status symbols. The company has also been effective at delivering on its promises, with its cars often outperforming expectations.

BMW is the third-largest player in the electric vehicle market, with a market share of 5%. BMW has been a late entrant to the electric vehicle market, but it has quickly made-up ground with its i3 and i8 models. BMW has focused on developing hybrid electric vehicles that offer both performance and fuel economy. The company has also built a robust network of dealerships and service centers.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Tesla Motors

BMW Group

Nissan Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

General Motors

Daimler AG

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

BYD Company Motors

Ford Motor Company

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

Tata Motors Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

MG Motor India

Olectra Greentech Ltd.

JBM Auto Limited

Other Prominent Players

