AgCertain Industries, Inc. Receives $3,915,000 WIF Grant from State of Iowa

AgCertain Industries, Inc. is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, AgCertain Boone, LLC, has been awarded $3,915,000 from the State of Iowa Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) program to meet its current needs and projected expansion. This award is part of Governor Kim Reynolds' $100 million investment in water infrastructure and water quality efforts for the State of Iowa, focused on promoting reuse of water and wastewater and providing significant economic benefits to communities and the state.

"Iowa has a long history of innovation to improve water quality and sustainability, and these projects continue that legacy," said Gov. Reynolds. "We rely on our land and water to provide for Iowa's future generations, which is why we remain focused on protecting, preserving, and restoring Iowa's water resources."

AgCertain is focused on efficiency and sustainability in its processes. The project is intended to protect precious water resources and to lower the carbon intensity of AgCertain's products by eliminating unnecessary movement of wastewater. Upon completion, this project is expected to reduce water usage from the City of Boone by nearly 85% and lower water transportation costs by more than $1.2 million per year.

"We are thankful to Governor Reynolds, the Iowa Economic Development Authority, and the State of Iowa for helping us to expedite our planned growth in Boone as a multi-product, multi-service business focused on specialty food, agricultural, and bio-based products," states AgCertain President & CEO, Daniel Oh. "The support from the State of Iowa and local leaders in Boone and Ames has further proven that Central Iowa is a great place to build and grow our business."

About AgCertain

With highly certified, reliable operations, AgCertain delivers products and services where identity preservation and traceability matter. AgCertain is dedicated to creating specialized, high value products that satisfy the growing desire to understand where products come from and how they are made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005076/en/