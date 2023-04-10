Staffy named best recruiting software or company by Canadian Business Innovation Awards

Toronto, ON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian-owned and operated digital staffing platform Staffy has been named the best recruiting company/software by the Canadian Business Innovation Awards for its ability to use innovation to create meaningful change in the health care sector.

Now in its second year, the Canadian Business Innovation Awards program recognizes companies that are forging a more progressive path forward in the Canadian business ecosystem. Previous winners include Shopify, Gusto54 and Cheekbone Beauty. Staffy was honoured to receive this award building on their success of being named a Deloitte Technology Fast 50™️ winner in 2022.

"We're thrilled to be recognized among some of the trailblazing companies that are pushing their industries forward and challenging the status quo in Canada," said Staffy CEO and Founder Peter Faist. "Our made-in-Canada technology brings together healthcare organizations and healthcare workers to improve patient care. We have disrupted the temporary staffing model with an innovative solution for healthcare workers, giving them more control over when, where and how they work —all while earning higher wages than they would through traditional employment agencies and reducing human resources costs for healthcare organizations."

Originally developed to connect workers with shifts in the hospitality industry, Toronto-based Staffy pivoted when the pandemic hit and many healthcare organizations were struggling to find qualified staff quickly. Staffy responded to the requests of the healthcare sector and refocused on connecting healthcare organizations with highly trained and skilled workers – including nurses, registered practical nurses, personal support workers and dietary aides – to fill critical staffing gaps.

Staffy's on-demand digital platform enables hospitals, long-term care homes and other organizations to identify spaces in their schedules and fill shifts for multiple job categories in minutes with qualified workers from its network of almost 20,000 pre-vetted healthcare candidates.

About Staffy

Canadian-owned and operated, Staffy is an on-demand digital platform, providing efficient, transparent, and affordable staffing solutions for the health care sector. It's our mission to use the power of technology to improve patient care by bringing health organizations and health care workers together. We empower health workers to have greater control over when, where and how they work, while enabling health care organizations to focus more resources on front-line care.

To learn more, visit www.Staffy.com.

Nicole McCallum Staffy Inc. 647-448-0154 nicole@staffy.com